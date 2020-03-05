Students − and a grateful mom − take time to thank Lincoln teachers

In the student’s words: Last year, when I was in the seventh grade he wasn't just my social studies teacher, he was more like my life coach. At the beginning of first semester I wasn't the best student … Mr. Sorge called me on my behavior in a way that made me understand that he was serious, but never made me feel like I was a bad person … He showed me that the only way to get respect is to earn it by being respectful of my peers, myself and anyone I came into contact with … Every time he gave me a pep talk it felt as if he was saying, "I want you to succeed in life whether you find your dream career or not."