Students − and a grateful mom − take time to thank Lincoln teachers

Kelli Czarnick wrote the nomination letter because she knew it’s what her daughter would have wanted.
She saw the notice for the annual Thank You Teacher Awards on Facebook, and thought of Kris Sprague, the first teacher her daughter Alex met after being pulled from a dangerous home life, thrust into the foster care system and at 7, moved to a new city.
Given all that had happened in the past year — knowing the girl the Czarnicks had adopted a decade ago, who'd grown into a high school sophomore, couldn’t do it herself — the mom began to write.
“Mrs. Sprague was more than a teacher, she was a mentor,” Czarnick wrote in her nomination letter, which she’ll read Thursday to the Morley Elementary teacher during a breakfast at the Governor's Mansion honoring the winners. “She always asked about Alex and was waiting with a hug and a smile. This continued throughout Alex’s life.”
That life ended nearly a year ago, when Alex died by suicide.
“She always had demons she fought,” said her mom in an interview. She was removed from her biological parents when she was 5, the victim of sexual abuse, and separated from her siblings once she was in the foster care system. She came to live with the Czarnicks when she was 7. They adopted her months later and would later adopt two more girls.
She was talkative and full of energy and loved school, though she continued to struggle with the trauma of her early years, her mom said.
Her first grade teacher was one of the people she loved to talk with whenever their paths crossed.
When Alex was in the hospital on life support, Sprague was one of the people Czarnick called. They talked and cried. After Alex’s death, she was one of the first people to come over to offer comfort and support.
“Again,” Czarnick wrote, “we talked and cried.”
Sprague, who has taught first grade at both Morley and Campbell elementary schools for 25 years, believes developing relationships with her students is key.
She helps the kids get to know her and each other, stresses that the classroom and their classmates are like family. When a student inadvertently calls her ‘mom,’ she knows those relationships are working.
Because she lived in the same neighborhood as the Czarnicks years ago, she knew something about Alex’s situation, that she needed to know she was loved.
And so she reached out.
“Even before she started school Kris helped,” Czarnick said. “She made a book to introduce her to class.”
The book had pictures of the classroom, of Mrs. Sprague, included the things she would need to know when she walked through the school doors.
When Sprague left Campbell Elementary for Morley, she gave Alex a stuffed Eeyore. Alex kept the book and the stuffed animal, pulled Eeyore out for comfort when she was struggling.
“Alex attached very easily to people but had a very special bond with Kris,” Czarnick said.
As it turns out, when Sprague moved to Morley, the Czarnicks moved and Alex began attending Morley, and she could still touch base with her former teacher. Even after she started middle school, her sisters were still at Morley and she’d run to see Sprague whenever she was attending an event at school.
In high school, Alex sang in the show choir and had a part-time job she loved at J.C. Penney. She'd been planning to graduate a year early.
Whenever Sprague saw her she was happy, upbeat and so ready to talk.
Sprague also kept in touch with Czarnick, listened when she needed to talk about Alex.
“For us she became an extension of our family, in some ways, as she meant so much to Alex and to me,” Czarnick wrote in the nomination letter.
And so the award seemed important, Czarnick said, because she knows how Alex felt about her former teacher, that she'd have loved to have nominated her.
“It is my honor to do it for her,” wrote her mom.
Winners of the annual Thank You Teacher contest — and the students who nominated them — will be honored Thursday at a breakfast at the Governor’s Mansion.
The winners were selected from about 500 entries. The event is sponsored by Lincoln Public Schools and KFOR-AM/KFRX-FM.
Grades 3-5
Teacher: Bobbie Ehrlich, Belmont Elementary
Nomination: Molly Schnabel, former student who now is a social worker at Papillion-La Vista Community Schools.
In the student’s words: Bobbie was my teacher in third and fifth grades ... in the early 1990s … I did not fully understand at the time the challenges that many of my fellow classmates were experiencing outside of school … What I did understand … is that Bobbie gave up her lunches for students that needed one-on-one time. I understood how it felt when she called us at home to check on us if we were sick for an extended time. I understand that she wanted us to do well … I carry her influence with me … I remind myself that the one thing I can control is the love that I show to them regardless of their behavior or choices.
Middle school
Teacher: Jordan Sorge, Culler Middle School
Nomination: Leiah Eberhardt, Culler student
In the student’s words: Last year, when I was in the seventh grade he wasn't just my social studies teacher, he was more like my life coach. At the beginning of first semester I wasn't the best student … Mr. Sorge called me on my behavior in a way that made me understand that he was serious, but never made me feel like I was a bad person … He showed me that the only way to get respect is to earn it by being respectful of my peers, myself and anyone I came into contact with … Every time he gave me a pep talk it felt as if he was saying, "I want you to succeed in life whether you find your dream career or not."
High school
Teacher: Missy Noonan, Lincoln Southeast choir teacher
Nomination: Abby Henjes, Southeast graduate
In the student’s words: I am currently just a few months out from graduating college and achieving my dream of being a teacher … I want to be like the biggest difference maker in my life, Mrs. Noonan … High school can be tough … It was so easy for me to believe that I wasn’t good enough in a lot of ways. However, Mrs. Noonan didn’t let me believe that for too long … I often times got so caught up in figuring out who I should be that Mrs. Noonan would repeatedly tell me, “Let Abby Be Abby.” I eventually repeated that to myself time and time again … Through music, Mrs. Noonan taught us how to be better people than we were the day before.
Retired
Teacher: Julie Hunter, Irving Middle School
Nomination: Alivia Neater, Southeast sophomore
In the student’s words: I should probably preface this with the fact that I am not very skilled in math — awful even, and I’ve never quite liked it as a subject. But, when I had Ms. Hunter, I felt like I understood more than I ever had before — and I dare say math was fun for once … Another part of why I enjoyed Ms. Hunter’s class so much was because of how she could cheer me up, even in the absolute worst of times … Algebra became my favorite class because of that … Looking back, the environment of the class almost felt like a family, and that really helped me feel at ease.
