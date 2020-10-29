 Skip to main content
Student Vote 2020: Biden wins by large margin
Student Vote 2020: Biden wins by large margin

If it were up to the students Lincoln, Joe Biden would be the next president of the United States.

In this year’s Student Vote — held every two years since 1992 — Biden claimed 60%, or 12,787 of the 21,194 votes cast by fourth-12th graders in Lincoln Public Schools, Raymond Central, Lincoln Christian and Malcolm Public Schools.

The mock election, held every two years to teach students about the logistics of voting and stress the importance of it as a civic duty, often mirrors the results of the real presidential results, though the margins often differ, said Jaci Kellison, Lincoln Public Schools social studies curriculum specialist.

One notable exception: Students elected Hillary Clinton in 2016 — a vote that followed the popular vote, which garnered nearly 3 million more votes for Clinton than Donald Trump. Trump, however, won the electoral college.

In other results from this year’s student vote:

Kate Bolz narrowly upset Jeff Fortenberry for the a seat in the U.S. House of Representatives — a 45% to 42% majority.

Ben Sasse won re-election, getting 39% of the vote to top embattled Democratic challenger Chris Janicek’s 36%.

High school students, the only ones to vote on the casino gambling initiative, gave it a green light, approving all three initiatives by a handy margin.

