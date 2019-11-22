Beatrice School District administrators emailed middle school parents on Friday after rumors of a student's hit list surfaced the previous day.
Beatrice Middle School staff was alerted that a student reportedly had a hit list. No actual list was discovered, and Assistant Superintendent Jackie Nielsen said the matter has been dealt with.
The email "was a way to reassure everyone that all of our students are safe," Nielsen said. "Safety is our number one priority, and we will do everything in our power to ensure that the students are taken care of."
The Beatrice Police Department posted on Facebook that it is investigating the incident, and the school district's Facebook page said "until the investigation is completed, the student has been removed from the school to ensure safety."
Police said there is no current danger to students and staff.