U-Stop and Lincoln Children’s Zoo are giving talented high schoolers a shot at winning a $1,000 scholarship and additional prizes by taking part in the #ZooStopDoodles contest -- an upcoming art competition for Lincoln students.
This contest encourages high schoolers to design a custom cup, to be featured on cocoa cups at Zoo Lights powered by LES, the new festival happening this holiday season at Lincoln Children’s Zoo.
To enter, high school students download a template at u-stop.com/doodles. They’ll fill it full of their best doodles, then take a picture and post their masterpiece on Instagram or Facebook with the hashtag #ZooStopDoodles to enter. All entries go into an album on the U-Stop Facebook page.
Entries are open to a public voting period from Sept. 30 to Oct. 6. The seven entries receiving the most votes become the seven finalists from which the winning design will be chosen by U-Stop and the zoo. The seven finalists will receive a $100 U-Stop gift card, with the top doodler also taking home the $1,000 scholarship prize. All seven finalists and their immediate families will be invited to Zoo Lights powered by LES.
Submissions will be accepted through Sept. 29. Contest rules and all other details are available online at u-stop.com/doodles.
This contest is being launched by U-Stop and Whitehead Oil as they celebrate 60 years of business in Lincoln and a long-standing partnership with Lincoln Children’s Zoo. As a thank you, they’re focusing on giving back to the community that helped their business grow over the past six decades.