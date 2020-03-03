Student caught up in photo dump to Lincoln East administrators sued to stop suspension

Last week, someone emailed dozens of photos to East High administrators, resulting in 23 students being disciplined for violating the district's activities student code of conduct.

According to the lawsuit, the student on the swim team was suspended for 14 days for a photo taken at a Feb. 22 party. She had not been subjected to student discipline before, the lawsuit said.

The party was at a cheerleader's home, where girls had gathered following the state cheerleading competition in Grand Island. The student who filed the lawsuit drove another cheerleader to the home. The host’s parents were home when she arrived and remained there the entire time she was there, the lawsuit says.

Members of the cheerleading team were in the basement, and, as far as the subject of the lawsuit knew, no one had been drinking. Later, other people arrived at the home.

According to the lawsuit, just before someone snapped a photo, one of the girls reached behind a television and grabbed a bottle of vodka. The swimmer wasn’t aware of the bottle until after the photo was taken and she left immediately thereafter, the lawsuit said.