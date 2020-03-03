Student caught up in photo dump to Lincoln East administrators sued to stop suspension

A student caught up in a series of suspensions related to photographs sent to school administrators last week filed a lawsuit against Lincoln Public Schools unsuccessfully seeking a temporary injunction that would have allowed her to compete in last week's state swim meet.
The lawsuit alleges the student — a potential state meet finalist — should not have been suspended and doing so would severely limit her ability to receive college scholarships and compete at the collegiate level.
Judge John Colborn denied the temporary restraining order Thursday, the same day the lawsuit was filed, meaning the student was suspended and unable to compete in Friday's state meet preliminaries. The student’s mother filed the lawsuit on her daughter’s behalf.
The family has decided to dismiss the lawsuit, said Justin Cook, the lawyer representing the family.
“It’s my position that in this case the school jumped the gun and got it wrong,” Cook said. Suspending a student for “constructive possession” — being at a party where alcohol is present, not drinking but also not leaving immediately — with no real chance at due process is wrong, he added.
Cook said the client was punished for helping a fellow student, a girl she’d come to the party with whom she went to find before she left — rather than immediately walking out the door — so she could drive her home.
Last week, someone emailed dozens of photos to East High administrators, resulting in 23 students being disciplined for violating the district's activities student code of conduct.
You have free articles remaining.
According to the lawsuit, the student on the swim team was suspended for 14 days for a photo taken at a Feb. 22 party. She had not been subjected to student discipline before, the lawsuit said.
The party was at a cheerleader's home, where girls had gathered following the state cheerleading competition in Grand Island. The student who filed the lawsuit drove another cheerleader to the home. The host’s parents were home when she arrived and remained there the entire time she was there, the lawsuit says.
Members of the cheerleading team were in the basement, and, as far as the subject of the lawsuit knew, no one had been drinking. Later, other people arrived at the home.
According to the lawsuit, just before someone snapped a photo, one of the girls reached behind a television and grabbed a bottle of vodka. The swimmer wasn’t aware of the bottle until after the photo was taken and she left immediately thereafter, the lawsuit said.
The Monday after the party, she told East's assistant athletic director that she’d been at the house and left as soon as she knew alcohol was present. He suspended her and Principal Sue Cassata upheld the suspension. The student was unable to complete the appeals process to district officials before the state swim meet.
The lawsuit points to the activities policy that says possession of alcohol includes being at a party if students are aware alcohol is present and failing to immediately leave the party, even if they don’t partake.
The student did leave immediately, after getting her friend, the lawsuit said.
Reach the writer at 402-473-7226 or mreist@journalstar.com.
On Twitter @LJSreist