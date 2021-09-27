Steve Joel will retire as LPS superintendent at end of school year

These are the challenges the next superintendent will have to contend with, Joel said, but he is confident that a strong foundation he leaves behind will make the transition seamless.

“Public education has just been the object of a lot of arrows, and I think we get wobbled at times, but we always straighten up and march back out there and become even stronger,” he said. “I think from the standpoint of a new person coming in, they’re going to have the same benefit that I had working with the best in the country.”

Mayhew acknowledges that the timing is somewhat awkward because of the pandemic, but he believes the job will be an attractive one.

"I'm optimistic we're going to get some high-quality candidates," he said.

Joel, who also does consulting work for a superintendent search firm, said he will not be involved in the formal process to find his replacement but will help advise potential candidates on what the job entails.

Come May 25, 2022, when the last bell signals the end of another school year, it will also signal the end of a decades-long career for Joel, whose footprint on Nebraska education is self-evident.