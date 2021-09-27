Steve Joel will retire as LPS superintendent at end of school year

Steve Joel, who led Lincoln Public Schools through a devastating fire, two successful bond referendums and a global pandemic, announced Monday he will retire as superintendent at the end of the school year.
The Lincoln Board of Education will vote to approve Joel’s resignation at Tuesday night’s meeting.
Joel, 66, is in his 11th year as LPS superintendent after stints in Grand Island, Beatrice and Kansas as part of a 40-plus-year career in public education.
In May, the school board approved a three-year contract for Joel, who is set to make $334,515 this school year.
Although Joel said he’s considered retirement in recent years, issues at hand — a looming bond issue in 2020 to build two new high schools and the coronavirus pandemic — put those plans on hold.
“Whatever thoughts I had, I quickly put aside, saying, ‘Well, we've got to get through some of this stuff first,’ and I think we have,” Joel told the Journal Star.
The timing now felt right, he said.
Although the pandemic isn't over, the district has a playbook in place. And in 2022, LPS will draft a new five-year strategic plan, which will give the next superintendent a chance to map the district's future, Joel said.
“It’s never a really good time, because you could always argue there’s still a lot of work to do — and there is a lot of work to do — but fortunately, we have great people who are leading the efforts," he said.
The school board will line up a national search firm as early as this fall to assist in finding Joel’s replacement, officials said. The hiring process could take five to eight months.
All seven members of the school board will be involved in the process, said board president Connie Duncan, and will work closely with advisory groups representing community members, businesses, teachers, students, parents and multicultural centers to guide the search process.
“We’re all going to work on the process together from the very beginning to the end,” Duncan told the Journal Star. “We’ll find the right person."
The district has big shoes to fill, to say the least.
Joel has overseen the booming expansion of the district, which has grown by nearly 6,000 students in the past 11 years, reaching 42,000 students. To keep up with growth, the district passed two bond referendums led by Joel and the school board to build new schools and renovate existing ones.
In 2014, voters approved a $153 million bond issue that led to the construction of Wysong Elementary School, Moore Middle School, The Career Academy and renovations at 10 other schools.
"(The Career Academy) was a game-changer," said Don Mayhew, board vice president, on the collaborative career school involving LPS and Southeast Community College. "That was his brainchild."
And in 2020, voters approved a record $290 million bond issue to build three new schools set to open over the next two years — Lincoln Northwest High School in Air Park (opening in 2022), Standing Bear High School in southeast Lincoln (2023) and Robinson Elementary in northeast Lincoln (2022).
“The bond issues here are so impressive in the manner in which we have people come from all over the Lincoln community that want to be a part of those,” Joel said. “The community does support us … it’s just so humbling.”
The district also expanded its focus programs for students, with three set to open over the next two years, and bolstered its technology infrastructure, including bringing a $1.1 million data center online in 2020.
Joel hangs his hat on growing the district’s graduation rate, which hit a record high of 83% in 2013 and went as high as 85.6% in 2016 before dropping during the pandemic.
Duncan credits a strong relationship between the Board of Education and the superintendent’s office for much of the district’s success in the past decade.
That strong bond, Duncan says, will make the vacancy an attractive position to many school administrators from across the country.
“I think it’s a destination,” Duncan said.
Mayhew, who was president when Joel was hired, said the board will use the same process it created when Phil Schoo retired in 2004 after 19 years on the job. Joel was tabbed to replace Susan Gourley, who served for six years.
"Our process, I think, is very sound," Mayhew said.
Joel came to Lincoln in 2010 after serving as superintendent at Grand Island Public Schools for 10 years.
Originally from Levittown, New York, a small town on Long Island, Joel came to Nebraska to play football at Doane University in the 1970s. He earned a degree in history education before taking a social studies teaching job at Wilber High School.
He later earned his master’s degree in educational administration from the University of Nebraska-Lincoln and moved to Chase, Kansas, where he served as a high school principal.
It was there, in a struggling oil town, that Joel — then in his late 20s — got his first shot as a superintendent.
“I look back at my career, and I feel very fortunate that people tapped me on the shoulder at the right time,” he said back in May.
He would later take a superintendent position in Troy, Kansas, and earn his doctorate from Kansas State University before becoming the Beatrice Public Schools superintendent in 1992, where he oversaw the passage of a contentious bond issue.
In 2000, he was named superintendent in Grand Island, where once again challenges — this time in the form of federal immigration raids that rattled the community — seemed to define Joel’s tenure.
But the biggest crises were arguably still ahead.
At the end of Joel’s first year as superintendent at LPS in May 2011, a disgruntled employee started a small fire in a cubicle inside the district’s office on 59th and O streets, which grew into a $20 million conflagration that gutted the building, destroyed thousands of records and temporarily displaced hundreds of employees.
It remains the largest fire in Lincoln's history.
The district rebuilt under Joel’s leadership, erecting a new headquarters in 2013 that commands the same plot of land as the previous one.
Joel also led the district through the “purple penguin” firestorm in 2015 involving gender identity training materials that made waves nationally.
His biggest test, however, came in 2020, when COVID-19 closed schools across the country and forced LPS officials to make turn-on-a-dime decisions on remote learning, masking and quarantining.
“He could have (retired) pre-pandemic or any other time … but he was like, ‘No, the district needs me right now, and I’m going to stay and I’m going to see this through,’” Duncan said. “That’s what I’m most impressed about.
“He literally worked 24 hours a day.”
Joel — who has been honored with numerous awards, including state superintendent of the year — is an outlier in some ways.
Most urban superintendents, education observers will note, don’t tend to stick around for longer than five years. Joel himself always had dreams of moving on and leading a larger, more complex district.
But once he arrived in Lincoln, he seemed reluctant to leave.
“It was something I was honored and humbled to be appointed (to), and I never once looked back,” he said.
The tests remain, Joel acknowledges. The pandemic — seeing a resurgence driven by the delta variant — isn’t over. And the divisiveness over masking, sex education and critical race theory have turned schools, education boards and administrators into political dartboards.
These are the challenges the next superintendent will have to contend with, Joel said, but he is confident that a strong foundation he leaves behind will make the transition seamless.
“Public education has just been the object of a lot of arrows, and I think we get wobbled at times, but we always straighten up and march back out there and become even stronger,” he said. “I think from the standpoint of a new person coming in, they’re going to have the same benefit that I had working with the best in the country.”
Mayhew acknowledges that the timing is somewhat awkward because of the pandemic, but he believes the job will be an attractive one.
"I'm optimistic we're going to get some high-quality candidates," he said.
Joel, who also does consulting work for a superintendent search firm, said he will not be involved in the formal process to find his replacement but will help advise potential candidates on what the job entails.
Come May 25, 2022, when the last bell signals the end of another school year, it will also signal the end of a decades-long career for Joel, whose footprint on Nebraska education is self-evident.
While Joel has no firm plan for life after LPS, he intends to spend more time with his wife and grandchildren — three in Iowa and two in Omaha.
“My wife and I have never taken a two-week vacation, and that’s nobody’s fault but my own,” he said.
He also plans to stay involved in the Lincoln community, including the TeamMates program he’s been a part for years, as well as continuing some of his mentoring and consulting work for school leaders.
Joel also serves on numerous community boards and advisory groups, including the Lincoln Chamber of Commerce, the LPS Foundation, Lincoln Community Foundation and the United Way of Lincoln/Lancaster County.
“I think the fact that I’ve been doing this for 40-plus years and still have the energy and the great feeling of positivity about it is really important,” he said. “I want that to be something that people remember."
He says he’ll miss the people the most, of course. The visits to school. The relationships he's built.
The can-do spirit of a district and community, that, when challenged to its core, found a way to get back up.
"You deal with challenges, you grow stronger and at the end of the day, the most important mission in any community is to stand up for your kids.”
Contact the writer at zhammack@journalstar.com or 402-473-7225. On Twitter @zach_hammack