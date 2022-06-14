Steve Joel helped LPS rebuild its district office. Now, it will bear his name

Don Mayhew remembers that late-spring night when he stood next to Steve Joel as they both watched flames rip apart the heart of Lincoln Public Schools.

He remembers, too, what the new superintendent did in the days that followed the destruction of LPS' central office at 59th and O Streets on May 30, 2011, in a $20 million blaze considered the worst fire in Lincoln's history.

Joel, then in his first year, rallied staff who had lost irreplaceable keepsakes, paperwork and records. He rallied the district, who wondered if they would get their next paycheck on time.

Then he rallied a community -- in a way Mayhew has never seen before or since -- to rebuild: In 2013, LPS opened a new $15.9 million district office on the site of the old building.

It's a building that will soon bear the retiring superintendent's name.

In a surprise announcement at Tuesday night's Lincoln Board of Education meeting, board members told Joel they intend to rename the district office after him at their meeting June 28, just days before Joel is set to step down from his role after 12 years in Lincoln.

"I cannot think of a more fitting name for this district office or a more fitting display of Dr. Joel's work in the district and leaving it better than he found it, so I am very pleased to support this recommendation," said Mayhew, the board president.

The formal name will be announced at a later date.

Joel was an "extraordinary superintendent during pretty extraordinary times," said Bob Rauner, chairman of the board's planning committee, which made the recommendation. He oversaw not only the reconstruction of the central office, but also led LPS through a once-in-a-lifetime pandemic, Rauner pointed out.

Joel's wife, Linda, daughter, Melissa, son Derrick -- who will be an associate superintendent in Norris next school year -- and five grandchildren were on hand, sneaking into the board room right before Rauner made the announcement.

When Joel saw some them in the doors leading into the boardroom -- and after board member Connie Duncan had handed him a box of tissue -- he knew something was up.

"How you were able to keep it a secret is absolutely even more impressive," a tearful Joel said. "I am so honored, but I have to say this: It's been a team effort. It's been everybody."

He praised his wife for being a "tremendous trooper" through the challenges and ups and downs of his nearly 40-year career in education. Now he's looking forward to rooting for the district from the sidelines.

"I'm going to be the biggest fan of LPS," he said.

Board member Lanny Boswell praised Joel's leadership -- including his introduction of strategic planning to the district -- and recalled when the office was burning down, how Joel wanted to go inside to retrieve those plans.

He also noted the importance of rebuilding on the same plot of land that the old building commanded.

"I remember you saying that not only would we build back, we would build back better than before," Boswell said. "There are so many things you have brought us through your leadership and I want to express my appreciation for that and I look forward to seeing your name on this building."

Barb Baier noted Joel's tenure as superintendent in Grand Island, which was marked by an immigration raid that separated students and parents. When he came to LPS, he stood by the district's "all means all" motto and the district's diverse student bodies, including LGBTQ youth, Baier said.

"As an out lesbian, I cannot thank you enough for going and creating an educational environment in which students can come to your school district and our schools and know that they're safe, and they're loved and that they'll be educated," she said.

On June 30, Joel will leave the district for good, but his legacy will remain.

"We may want to name the building after you," said board member Annie Mumgaard, "but it should be noted that you've build something way beyond brick and mortar."

