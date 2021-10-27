Steve Joel: Extending mask mandate right move with COVID-19 shots for kids not yet cleared

Last week, there were 570 students in quarantine. That's down 60% from a pandemic high of 1,455 students in isolation the week of Aug. 29-Sept. 4.

That drop is in part attributed to the mask mandate, which was first reinstated Aug. 24, about a week after school started. Since close contacts at LPS are defined as someone exposed to a positive case where one or both persons were unmasked, universal masking cut down on the number of students who had to miss school.

Case numbers are also down — 74 students tested positive last week, compared with a pandemic high of 178 earlier this school year. Twenty-five students have tested positive so far this week, with 362 currently in quarantine.

"I think masks have made a big difference," Joel said. "We've only had to close one or two small classrooms. We haven't had the big surges that are happening around the county."

There is more hope on the horizon, too: A Food and Drug Administration advisory panel Tuesday recommended the agency authorize a vaccine for children ages 5 to 11, who could get their jab starting as early as late next week in the U.S.

"As soon as we get the green light ... we stand ready to do clinics for children," Joel said. "We want to do whatever we can to help."