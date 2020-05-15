Step outside on May 24 at 20:20 and cheer on the Lincoln class of 2020

There won’t be thousands of Lincoln’s high school graduates and their families crowding into Pinnacle Bank Arena and the Devaney Sports Center on May 24 so school officials are asking for the community’s help with a socially distant shoutout to the class of 2020.
On May 24 -- the originally scheduled date for Lincoln Public Schools graduations -- district officials are encouraging Lincoln residents to step outside or open their windows to cheer for this year’s high school graduates.
The time: 8:20 p.m. Why? Because in military time that’s 20:20 -- in honor of the class of 2020.
LPS officials included the request in a message to families Friday, a way to honor about 3,000 students who won’t be walking across the stage to get their diplomas that day.
“High school seniors will then be able to walk into their neighborhoods wearing their caps and gowns and hear the celebrations across the city,” the message said. “Thank you for your help in celebrating the Class of 2020!”
Graduates will be able to don their caps and gowns if they want, because those who purchased them will be getting them next week when they return their Chromebooks and pick up any belongings they left there after spring break.
LPS officials have scheduled a graduation ceremony for July 26 in the hopes that social restrictions will have eased enough to hold some kind of in-person ceremony, but they’re planning for a virtual celebration just in case.
LPS also is asking parents to share photos and videos showing how families are finishing up the end of “this unique school year” on a special district webpage or on social media next week.
Families can email photos with a caption to 2930203@scribblelive.com, upload photos or videos to lps.org/connect/lastday2020 or post photos and videos on Twitter and Instagram using the hashatag #LastWeekLPS.
