State's draft health education standards include teaching gender identity among wide range of topics

Third grade students would also define sexual orientation and discuss the range of ways people express their gender and how gender-role stereotypes may influence behavior.

In fourth grade, students would be asked to differentiate between sexual orientation and gender identity and distinguish between sex assigned at birth and gender identity and how they may or may not differ.

In sixth grade, students would be asked to define and explain differences between cisgender, transgender, gender non-binary, gender expansive and gender identity and define sexual identity and explain a range of identities related to sexual orientation.

The issue comes up in standards in later grades as well, something Epler said was designed around the idea of looking at issues from multiple perspectives and being inclusive. That’s been particularly important as part of the department’s focus on educational equity and looking at everything it does through an “equity lens,” he said.

“We want to be mindful of all students, their different backgrounds and family structure,” he said.

The teams that developed the standards relied heavily on an advisory team with a range of expertise, including medical doctors, psychologists and other experts in mental and behavioral health.