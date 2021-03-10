State's draft health education standards include teaching gender identity among wide range of topics

Students starting in grade school would learn about gender identity, gender expression, sexual orientation and gender stereotypes according to a draft of state health education standards released Wednesday.
The proposed health education standards for students in kindergarten through 12th grade released by the Nebraska Department of Education strive to ensure students get a comprehensive health education, said Cory Epler, chief academic officer for the department.
That means standards cover everything from maintaining and improving health, how students can advocate for themselves and others, how to prevent disease, form healthy relationships and reduce or avoid risk-related behavior, Epler said.
As part of that, students would learn to define gender, gender identity and gender-role stereotypes in first grade.
This is the first time the state department has created health education standards, which schools will have the option of adopting after they're finalized.
The proposed standards suggest that in third grade, students would demonstrate ways to “promote dignity and respect for people of all genders, gender expression and gender identity, including other students, their family members, and members of the school community.”
Third grade students would also define sexual orientation and discuss the range of ways people express their gender and how gender-role stereotypes may influence behavior.
In fourth grade, students would be asked to differentiate between sexual orientation and gender identity and distinguish between sex assigned at birth and gender identity and how they may or may not differ.
In sixth grade, students would be asked to define and explain differences between cisgender, transgender, gender non-binary, gender expansive and gender identity and define sexual identity and explain a range of identities related to sexual orientation.
The issue comes up in standards in later grades as well, something Epler said was designed around the idea of looking at issues from multiple perspectives and being inclusive. That’s been particularly important as part of the department’s focus on educational equity and looking at everything it does through an “equity lens,” he said.
“We want to be mindful of all students, their different backgrounds and family structure,” he said.
The teams that developed the standards relied heavily on an advisory team with a range of expertise, including medical doctors, psychologists and other experts in mental and behavioral health.
The teams that created the draft include health, physical education and family consumer science teachers, as well as school nurses and school psychologists.
The department is seeking feedback on the draft, and there will be opportunities for public input that could alter or change the standards. The state board of education will likely discuss the standards in April, and the public will be able to offer feedback online through the summer, Epler said.
State law requires the Nebraska Board of Education to approve standards in core subjects that include math, science, reading, writing and social studies.
Such standards aren’t required for fine arts or health and physical education, Epler said. That means while districts must adopt the core standards, health education standards, such as fine arts standards, would be recommended for districts but not required. The state education department created its first fine arts standards in 2013.
Lincoln Public Schools Associate Superintendent of Instruction Matt Larson said when the state standards are finalized, the district will review them and decide whether to forward them to the school board for adoption.
Several years ago, a controversy that got national coverage erupted over gender identity training materials LPS was using.
The draft standards cover much more than gender identity, however, including environmental and community health, food and nutrition, the importance of exercise, getting a good night’s sleep, substance-abuse prevention and disease prevention.
There’s also a focus on social, emotional and mental health that delves into managing emotions and anger, understanding and dealing with bullying, suicidal ideation and peer influence. The standards list how to safely use digital and social media.
The standards talk about different types of family structures and modeling ways to treat all people with dignity and respect.
As early as third grade, students discuss racial biases and stereotypes and in sixth grade how prejudice, discrimination, intolerance and bias can lead to gun violence. In seventh grade, students would talk about “isms” — racism, ageism, classism, sexism.
The standards would also tackle good and bad touch, consent and abusive and healthy relationships.
Sexual development and activity are included, too, with standards on sexual reproduction, abstinence, birth control and preventing sexually transmitted diseases.
“I think what’s really important in the standards is that we’re working to insure students have the knowledge and skills to make healthy decisions and to be prepared as they leave us,” Epler said.
