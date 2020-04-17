State to use UNL's Harper Hall to be used as quarantine unit

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

The University of Nebraska-Lincoln is preparing 45 rooms in Harper Residence Hall as a self-quarantine facility for health care workers, first responders and others who have come into contact with COVID-19.

The University of Nebraska signed a contract with the state earlier this month to provide quarantine beds at its Lincoln, Omaha, Kearney and Curtis campuses, according to UNL spokeswoman Leslie Reed. State colleges in Chadron, Peru and Wayne will also be providing rooms if called upon by the Nebraska Emergency Management Agency and the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services.

Gov. Pete Ricketts announced Friday that affected individuals will arrive at the UNO campus soon. It's not yet known when Harper Hall rooms would be needed.

No more than five rooms on each of Harper Hall's nine residential floors will be used to ensure safe social distancing practices. The dormitory will be used for individuals who do not show symptoms of coronavirus but must self-quarantine because of potential exposure.

If those people need isolation space, suite-style dorms on UNL's East Campus will be used for that purpose.