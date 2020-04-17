You are the owner of this article.
State to use UNL's Harper Hall to be used as quarantine unit
Empty campus

A student takes advantage of the empty basketball courts near Harper, Schramm and Smith Halls on the University of Nebraska-Lincoln City Campus on March 31. Harper Hall will be used for quarantine.

 GWYNETH ROBERTS, Journal Star file photo

The University of Nebraska-Lincoln is preparing 45 rooms in Harper Residence Hall as a self-quarantine facility for health care workers, first responders and others who have come into contact with COVID-19.

The University of Nebraska signed a contract with the state earlier this month to provide quarantine beds at its Lincoln, Omaha, Kearney and Curtis campuses, according to UNL spokeswoman Leslie Reed. State colleges in Chadron, Peru and Wayne will also be providing rooms if called upon by the Nebraska Emergency Management Agency and the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services.

Gov. Pete Ricketts announced Friday that affected individuals will arrive at the UNO campus soon. It's not yet known when Harper Hall rooms would be needed.

No more than five rooms on each of Harper Hall's nine residential floors will be used to ensure safe social distancing practices. The dormitory will be used for individuals who do not show symptoms of coronavirus but must self-quarantine because of potential exposure. 

If those people need isolation space, suite-style dorms on UNL's East Campus will be used for that purpose.

The Nebraska National Guard will operate, secure and maintain the facility for the state, and an outside custodial firm hired by the university will sanitize the facility followingn guidelines issued by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and local public health agencies.

University Dining Services will provide meals to be delivered by the National Guard to those in quarantine.

Reach the writer at 402-473-7223 or nmcconnell@journalstar.com.

