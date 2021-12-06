State test results underscore gaps between remote, in-person learners at LPS

That's why it's important to be able to use data, such as the state assessments, to tailor instruction to specific students, Nelson said. Kahoa, like all LPS schools, has relied on federal coronavirus relief money to catch up students through afterschool tutoring and reading and math intervention programs.

"We have a sense of urgency to get students caught up now," she said.

The latest batch of scores is a touchstone by which schools can understand growth out of the pandemic, education officials said. But they warned that drawing comparisons to past assessments is difficult given the revamped test and COVID-19's impact.

"This is just a one-year piece," said Matt Larson, associate superintendent of instruction at LPS. "No one had ever been given this assessment before."

The state had planned to roll out the modified assessment in 2019-20, before the pandemic scuttled testing that spring. So the state went ahead with a pilot program to gather data on the new assessment model last spring.

Under the new state assessment, which combines elements from the old format and the MAP Growth assessment, students would be assessed throughout the year in a more holistic format.