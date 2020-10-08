State teachers union: Districts taking liability risk if they don't require masks in school

The state teachers union sent a letter to Nebraska school superintendents warning that districts face “significant legal liability” if they don’t require all students and staff to wear masks.

The letter, dated Monday from the Nebraska State Education Association, said not all school districts require students and staff to wear masks, despite changes to the state’s directed heath measure Sept. 1 that require students to wear masks if they are self-monitoring for symptoms.

“The science is clear: The spread of COVID-19 is minimized when everyone wears face coverings,” the letter says.

NSEA Executive Director Maddie Fennell said her organization doesn't have a tally of how many districts don't require face coverings, but know they exist, despite the updated directed health measure, which also says students are no longer required to quarantine if they were wearing face coverings at the time of exposure.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}