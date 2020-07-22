State teachers union asks Gov. Ricketts to support mask mandates

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Lincoln's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The state’s largest teachers union sent a letter to Gov. Pete Ricketts asking him to reconsider his opposition to mask mandates, saying his unwillingness to support them is “irresponsible and a dereliction of duty.”

The letter, dated Tuesday and signed by Nebraska State Education Association President Jenni Benson, said teachers are eager to reconnect with students but cannot do so without appropriate health measures in place.

“Trying to open schools without adequately protecting students and staff from COVID-19 will backfire. It is putting livelihoods before lives. Platitudes and requests for compliance won’t keep our students safe,” the letter said.

The NSEA represents about 28,000 teachers.

Ricketts, who has encouraged the use of face coverings, has said he is researching the legal authority Lincoln Mayor Leirion Gaylord Baird has to mandate masks, which she did last week in response to rising COVID-19 cases. He has opposed mask mandates, and told county government officials if they mandate masks in government buildings he will withhold federal pandemic relief funds.

But he also said at a recent briefing that he doesn't oppose the use of masks in school, and that the state Department of Education is taking the lead in reopening schools safely.