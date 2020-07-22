State teachers union asks Gov. Ricketts to support mask mandates

The state’s largest teachers union sent a letter to Gov. Pete Ricketts asking him to reconsider his opposition to mask mandates, saying his unwillingness to support them is “irresponsible and a dereliction of duty.”
The letter, dated Tuesday and signed by Nebraska State Education Association President Jenni Benson, said teachers are eager to reconnect with students but cannot do so without appropriate health measures in place.
“Trying to open schools without adequately protecting students and staff from COVID-19 will backfire. It is putting livelihoods before lives. Platitudes and requests for compliance won’t keep our students safe,” the letter said.
The NSEA represents about 28,000 teachers.
Ricketts, who has encouraged the use of face coverings, has said he is researching the legal authority Lincoln Mayor Leirion Gaylord Baird has to mandate masks, which she did last week in response to rising COVID-19 cases. He has opposed mask mandates, and told county government officials if they mandate masks in government buildings he will withhold federal pandemic relief funds.
But he also said at a recent briefing that he doesn't oppose the use of masks in school, and that the state Department of Education is taking the lead in reopening schools safely.
Precautions, such as the partitions used for state legislators who reconvened this week, must be taken in schools, the NSEA letter said, and Ricketts must provide sufficient funding to meet the PPE needs of students and staff.
Schools with high levels of community spread shouldn’t be compelled to reopen and need the governor’s support, the letter said.
Families and school staff need the governor to ensure free and rapid testing upon discovery of a positive case in classrooms and to support school districts’ decisions to suspend contact sports and other extracurricular activities, the NSEA said.
