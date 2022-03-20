State speech results: Millard North, York extend streak of sweepstakes titles

Millard North extended its streak of Class A state speech championships to five on Wednesday, edging runner-up Lincoln East by a 182-178 margin. York, the Class B champion, also claimed its fifth straight title in the team sweepstakes.

Celeste Cruz Rivera of Lincoln East (poetry) and Amani Al-Hamedia (entertainment) and Madison Ramey (serious) of third-place Lincoln Southwest won individual Class A events.

The state meet was staged Wednesday, Thursday and Friday at Kearney High School.

Other team sweepstakes winners were David City (C-1), Hartington-Newcastle (C-2), Wausa (D-1) and Stuart (D-2).

Here are the leading Class A finishers:

CLASS A

Team sweepstakes — 1. Millard North, 182; 2. Lincoln East, 178; 3. Lincoln Southwest, 88; 4. Lincoln Southeast, 86; 5. Bellevue West, 70.

Poetry — 1. Celeste Cruz Rivera, Lincoln East; 2. Mac Vaverka, Lincoln East.

Entertainment — 1. Amani Al-Hamedia, Lincoln Southwest; 2. Maddie Hesse, Lincoln Southeast.

Informative — 1. Pranavi Athota, Millard North; 2. Adithi Deeduvanu, Millard North.

Serious — 1. Madison Ramey, Lincoln Southwest; 2. Sydney Kwasa, Millard North.

Drama — 1. Bennington (Selah Ryan, Avery Wells, Maddy Trotter, Addison Thornburg, Macy Petersen); 2. Lincoln East (Isabella Razdan, Max Apel, Jack Welstead, Harper Schupbach).

Persuasive — 1. Tamyia Bender, Bellevue West; 2. Amani Al-Hamedi, Lincoln Southwest.

Humorous — 1. Srilaasya Nedunoori, Millard North; 2. John Mentgen, Scottsbluff.

Duo — 1. Grand Island (Elaine Abrajan, Anne Martinez); 2. Elkhorn South (Federico Lesmes, Brenna Whitten).

Program — 1. Tamyia Bender, Bellevue West; 2. Sydney Kwasa, Millard North.

Extemporaneous — 1. Vikram Menon, Millard North; 2. Amelia Schwensen, Lincoln Southwest.

CLASS B

Team sweepstakes — 1. York, 146; 2. Gering, 94; 3. Ogallala, 76.

CHAMPIONS: Poetry — Jackson Schmid, York; Entertainment — Ben Drozd, Columbus Lakeview; Informative — Sam Schendt, Omaha Skutt; Serious — Kaitlyn Peterson, Gering; Drama — York (Hattie Chavanu, Dannika Lamberty, Cole Schmid, Trey Harms, Emma Nolan); Persuasive — Piper Dallmann, York; Humorous — Bronson Long, Gothenburg; Duet acting — York (Trey Harms, Cole Schmid); Extemporaneous — Alex Hagestad, Elkhorn North.

CLASS C-1

Team sweepstakes — 1. David City, 142; 2. Malcolm, 124; 3. Boone Central, 82.

CHAMPIONS: Poetry — Hana Maddox, Malcolm; Entertainment — Elizabeth Wortmann, Crofton; Informative — Rachel Malander, Boone Central; Serious — Gracin Hahn, Tri County; Drama — Malcolm (Anna Schweitzer, Scarlett Battles, Cyrena Miller, Braxton Dalton, Karter Kinkaid); Persuasive — Eleanah Enevoldsen, Raymond Central; Humorous — Molly Kammerer, Sutherland; Duet acting — Malcolm (Ethan Wollberg, Tyler Thieman); Extemporaneous — Taylor Beierman, Boone Central.

CLASS C-2

Team sweepstakes — 1. Hartington-Newcastle, 118; 2. Twin River, 70; 3. Elmwood-Murdock, 64.

CHAMPIONS: Poetry — Sydney Mitchell, Alma; Entertainment — Greta Wooldrik, Guardian Angels CC; Informative — Brittani Gutz, Plainview; Serious — Reece Morten, Hartington-Newcastle; Drama — Hartington-Newcastle (Reece Morten, Parker Hopping, Carsen Hopping, Turner Dendinger, Bennet Sievers); Persuasive — Gavin Smith, Perkins County; Humorous — Lily Pope, Elmwood-Murdock; Duet acting — Loup City (Cameron Russell, Ellie Oxford); Extemporaneous — Ashlynn Hartman, Pawnee City.

CLASS D-1

Team sweepstakes — 1. Wausa, 202; 2. Humphrey, 106; 3. Osmond, 102.

CHAMPIONS: Poetry — Isabel Stallbaumer, Callaway; Entertainment — Trey McQuay, Wausa; Informative — Kenzie vonRentzell, Osmond; Serious — Tyler Baue, Wausa; Drama — Wausa (Leah Bloomquist, Abrielle Nelson, Cole Story, Trey McQuay, Tyler Baue); Persuasive — Emma Rankin, Riverside; Humorous — Megan Amos, Stapleton; Duet acting — Wausa (Tyler Baue, Cole Story); Extemporaneous — Jaylea Pope, Shelton.

CLASS D-2

Team sweepstakes — 1. Stuart, 146; 2. Potter-Dix, 104; 3. Chambers 82.

CHAMPIONS: Poetry — Damin Luedke, Paxton; Entertainment — William Paxton, Stuart; Informative — Mary Worthing, Arthur Co.; Serious — Payton Fitchner, St. Edward; Drama — Potter-Dix (Luke Kasten, Zach Rotert, Gunnar Olseson); Persuasive — Taya Schmaderer, Stuart; Humorous — Gradie Cunningham, Ansley; Duet acting — Arnold (Ella Cool, Reagan Cool); Extemporaneous — Tamika Eastman, Sioux Co.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0