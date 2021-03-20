State speech results: Millard North runs away with Class A championship

Millard North dominated the Class A state speech competition Saturday with a 226-point total that was more than 100 points ahead of second-place Kearney.
Lincoln East's Kenzie Jurrens was the lone individual winner from Lincoln, taking the top spot in the Class A informative speaking category.
Saturday's Class A competition was staged virtually, while other classes competed in-person Thursday and Friday in Kearney.
Other team winners were York (Class B), Malcolm (C-1), Brownell-Talbot (C-2), Humphrey (D-1) and Stuart (D-2).
Last year's speech championships were canceled at the onset of the coronavirus pandemic.
Here are the leading Class A finishers:
CLASS A
Team sweepstakes — 1. Millard North, 226; 2. Kearney, 80; 3. Bellevue West, 76; 4. Norfolk, 72; 5. Gretna, 68.
Poetry — 1. Wendy Kanmogne, Millard North; 2. Madison Ramey, Lincoln Southwest.
Entertainment — 1. Josh Stoner, North Platte; 2. Maddie Hesse, Lincoln Southeast.
Informative — 1. Kenzie Jurrens, Lincoln East; 2. Pranavi Athota, Millard North.
Serious — 1. Elijah Bullie, Bellevue East; 2. Marielle Hinrichs, Lincoln Southeast.
Drama — 1. Gretna (Gavin Egger, Avery Langholdt, Brooke Behrens, Caleb Jones and Chuck Sams); 2. Norfolk (Ian Cullin, Courtney Matthies and Sienna Sohler).
Persuasive — 1. Nathaniel Reyes, Creighton Prep; 2. Tamyia Bender, Bellevue West.
Humorous — 1. Pranay Mathur, Millard North; 2. Chuck Sams, Gretna.
Duet acting — 1. Millard North (Wendy Kanmogne, Sydney Kwasa); 2. Norfolk (Lauren Bosh, Kellan Sager).
Extemporaneous — 1. Kenny Zhu, Millard North; 2. Sree Kolli, Millard North.
CLASS B
Team sweepstakes — 1. York, 182; 2. Omaha Skutt, 108; 3. (tie) Gering and Aurora, 66; 5. Raymond Central, 50.
CHAMPIONS: Poetry — Jackson Schmid, York; Entertainment — Liam Spieker, Wayne; Informative — Kayli Pham, Elkhorn; Serious — Ellie Higgins, Nebraska City; Drama — York (Eric Yim, Tory Cobb, Sophia Chavanu, Jake Schmid, Cole Schmid); Persuasive — Alex Hagestad, Elkhorn North; Humorous — Ellie Higgins, Nebraska City; Duet acting — Omaha Skutt (Keagan Mann, Jackson Turman); Extemporaneous — Milo Newman, Gering.
CLASS C-1
Team sweepstakes — 1. Malcolm, 104; 2. Crofton, 90; 3. Boone Central, 82; 4. David City, 68; 5. Fillmore Central, 60.
CHAMPIONS: Poetry — Kelsey Osborne, O'Neill; Entertainment — Rowdy Hegge, Crofton; Informative — Bryant Peck, Wisner-Pilger; Serious — Josephine Holliday, Malcolm; Drama — Fillmore Central (Hunter Verhage, Kaylea Geiser, Alexander Johnson, Tyler Cumpston, Emily Bonilla); Persuasive — Rickney Peck, Wisner-Pilger; Humorous — Maya Couch, David City; Duet acting — Mitchell (Eric Wilson, Katelyn Newton); Extemporaneous — Wyatt Nun, Fillmore Central.
CLASS C-2
Team sweepstakes — 1. Brownell-Talbot, 124; 2. Hartington-Newcastle, 76; 3. Guardian Angels CC, 74; 4. Loup City, 66; 5. Elmwood-Murdock, 50.
CHAMPIONS: Poetry — Cainan Lovan, McCool Junction; Entertainment — Greta Wooldrik, Guardian Angels CC; Informative — Laura Recker, Brownell-Talbot; Serious — Grace Kleinschmit, Hartington CC; Drama — Hartington-Newcastle (Bennet Sievers, Reece Morten, Parker Hopping, Carsen Hopping, Isaac Bruning); Persuasive — Maya Savory, Brownell-Talbot; Humorous — Rylee Hogue, Elmwood-Murdock; Duet acting — Guardian Angels CC (Sophia Hass, Tobias Steffensmeier); Extemporaneous — Jack Cenovic, Brownell-Talbot.
CLASS D-1
Team sweepstakes — 1. Humphrey, 124; 2. Wausa, 120; 3. (tie) Osmond, Randolph, 68; 5. Pawnee City, 62.
CHAMPIONS: Poetry — Oriana Kuehler, Humphrey; Entertainment — Oriana Kuehler, Humphrey; Informative — Reyana Tegtmeier, Pawnee City; Serious — Oriana Kuehler, Humphrey; Drama — Wynot (Trystan Heimes, April Folkers, Peyton Wieseler, Jack Kuchta, Colin Wieseler); Persuasive — Hailey Goering, Humphrey; Humorous — Zach Rotert, Potter-Dix; Duet acting — Randolph (Alexander Heiman, Tyson Junck); Extemporaneous — Joe Johnson, Wausa.
CLASS D-2
Team sweepstakes — 1. Stuart, 140; 2. Chambers, 134; 3. Riverside, 52; 4. St. Edward, 48; 5. Winside, 46.
CHAMPIONS: Poetry — Alyssa King, Stuart; Entertainment — Max Hollmann, Verdigre; Informative — Molly Carraher, Riverside; Serious — Sadie Vander Wey, Cody-Kilgore; Drama — Chambers (Emma Jonseth, Brooke Ehlers, Alexis Butterfield, Cade Farewell, Mary Walnofer); Persuasive — Taya Schmaderer, Stuart; Humorous — Emma Jonseth, Chambers; Duet acting — Arnold (Reagan Cool, Landyn Cole); Extemporaneous — Julie Skavdahl, Sioux County.
