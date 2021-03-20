 Skip to main content
State speech results: Millard North runs away with Class A championship
State speech results: Millard North runs away with Class A championship

State Speech

Jessie Rudolph (from left), Connor McCoy and Max Jinx perform "Little Shop of Horrors" in drama at the 2016 state speech contest in Kearney.

 Journal Star file photo

Millard North dominated the Class A state speech competition Saturday with a 226-point total that was more than 100 points ahead of second-place Kearney.

Lincoln East's Kenzie Jurrens was the lone individual winner from Lincoln, taking the top spot in the Class A informative speaking category.

Saturday's Class A competition was staged virtually, while other classes competed in-person Thursday and Friday in Kearney.

Other team winners were York (Class B), Malcolm (C-1), Brownell-Talbot (C-2), Humphrey (D-1) and Stuart (D-2).

Last year's speech championships were canceled at the onset of the coronavirus pandemic.

Here are the leading Class A finishers:

CLASS A

Team sweepstakes — 1. Millard North, 226; 2. Kearney, 80; 3. Bellevue West, 76; 4. Norfolk, 72; 5. Gretna, 68.

Poetry — 1. Wendy Kanmogne, Millard North; 2. Madison Ramey, Lincoln Southwest.

Entertainment — 1. Josh Stoner, North Platte; 2. Maddie Hesse, Lincoln Southeast.

Informative — 1. Kenzie Jurrens, Lincoln East; 2. Pranavi Athota, Millard North.

Serious — 1. Elijah Bullie, Bellevue East; 2. Marielle Hinrichs, Lincoln Southeast.

Drama — 1. Gretna (Gavin Egger, Avery Langholdt, Brooke Behrens, Caleb Jones and Chuck Sams); 2. Norfolk (Ian Cullin, Courtney Matthies and Sienna Sohler).

Persuasive — 1. Nathaniel Reyes, Creighton Prep; 2. Tamyia Bender, Bellevue West.

Humorous — 1. Pranay Mathur, Millard North; 2. Chuck Sams, Gretna.

Duet acting — 1. Millard North (Wendy Kanmogne, Sydney Kwasa); 2. Norfolk (Lauren Bosh, Kellan Sager).

Extemporaneous — 1. Kenny Zhu, Millard North; 2. Sree Kolli, Millard North.

CLASS B

Team sweepstakes — 1. York, 182; 2. Omaha Skutt, 108; 3. (tie) Gering and Aurora, 66; 5. Raymond Central, 50.

CHAMPIONS: Poetry — Jackson Schmid, York; Entertainment — Liam Spieker, Wayne; Informative — Kayli Pham, Elkhorn; Serious — Ellie Higgins, Nebraska City; Drama — York (Eric Yim, Tory Cobb, Sophia Chavanu, Jake Schmid, Cole Schmid); Persuasive — Alex Hagestad, Elkhorn North; Humorous — Ellie Higgins, Nebraska City; Duet acting — Omaha Skutt (Keagan Mann, Jackson Turman); Extemporaneous — Milo Newman, Gering.

CLASS C-1

Team sweepstakes — 1. Malcolm, 104; 2. Crofton, 90; 3. Boone Central, 82; 4. David City, 68; 5. Fillmore Central, 60.

CHAMPIONS: Poetry — Kelsey Osborne, O'Neill; Entertainment — Rowdy Hegge, Crofton; Informative — Bryant Peck, Wisner-Pilger; Serious — Josephine Holliday, Malcolm; Drama — Fillmore Central (Hunter Verhage, Kaylea Geiser, Alexander Johnson, Tyler Cumpston, Emily Bonilla); Persuasive — Rickney Peck, Wisner-Pilger; Humorous — Maya Couch, David City; Duet acting — Mitchell (Eric Wilson, Katelyn Newton); Extemporaneous — Wyatt Nun, Fillmore Central.

CLASS C-2

Team sweepstakes — 1. Brownell-Talbot, 124; 2. Hartington-Newcastle, 76; 3. Guardian Angels CC, 74; 4. Loup City, 66; 5. Elmwood-Murdock, 50.

CHAMPIONS: Poetry — Cainan Lovan, McCool Junction; Entertainment — Greta Wooldrik, Guardian Angels CC; Informative — Laura Recker, Brownell-Talbot; Serious — Grace Kleinschmit, Hartington CC; Drama — Hartington-Newcastle (Bennet Sievers, Reece Morten, Parker Hopping, Carsen Hopping, Isaac Bruning); Persuasive — Maya Savory, Brownell-Talbot; Humorous — Rylee Hogue, Elmwood-Murdock; Duet acting — Guardian Angels CC (Sophia Hass, Tobias Steffensmeier); Extemporaneous — Jack Cenovic, Brownell-Talbot.

CLASS D-1

Team sweepstakes — 1. Humphrey, 124; 2. Wausa, 120; 3. (tie) Osmond, Randolph, 68; 5. Pawnee City, 62.

CHAMPIONS: Poetry — Oriana Kuehler, Humphrey; Entertainment — Oriana Kuehler, Humphrey; Informative — Reyana Tegtmeier, Pawnee City; Serious — Oriana Kuehler, Humphrey; Drama — Wynot (Trystan Heimes, April Folkers, Peyton Wieseler, Jack Kuchta, Colin Wieseler); Persuasive — Hailey Goering, Humphrey; Humorous — Zach Rotert, Potter-Dix; Duet acting — Randolph (Alexander Heiman, Tyson Junck); Extemporaneous — Joe Johnson, Wausa.

CLASS D-2

Team sweepstakes — 1. Stuart, 140; 2. Chambers, 134; 3. Riverside, 52; 4. St. Edward, 48; 5. Winside, 46.

CHAMPIONS: Poetry — Alyssa King, Stuart; Entertainment — Max Hollmann, Verdigre; Informative — Molly Carraher, Riverside; Serious — Sadie Vander Wey, Cody-Kilgore; Drama — Chambers (Emma Jonseth, Brooke Ehlers, Alexis Butterfield, Cade Farewell, Mary Walnofer); Persuasive — Taya Schmaderer, Stuart; Humorous — Emma Jonseth, Chambers; Duet acting — Arnold (Reagan Cool, Landyn Cole); Extemporaneous — Julie Skavdahl, Sioux County.

