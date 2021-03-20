State speech results: Millard North runs away with Class A championship

Millard North dominated the Class A state speech competition Saturday with a 226-point total that was more than 100 points ahead of second-place Kearney.

Lincoln East's Kenzie Jurrens was the lone individual winner from Lincoln, taking the top spot in the Class A informative speaking category.

Saturday's Class A competition was staged virtually, while other classes competed in-person Thursday and Friday in Kearney.

Other team winners were York (Class B), Malcolm (C-1), Brownell-Talbot (C-2), Humphrey (D-1) and Stuart (D-2).

Last year's speech championships were canceled at the onset of the coronavirus pandemic.

Here are the leading Class A finishers:

CLASS A

Team sweepstakes — 1. Millard North, 226; 2. Kearney, 80; 3. Bellevue West, 76; 4. Norfolk, 72; 5. Gretna, 68.

Poetry — 1. Wendy Kanmogne, Millard North; 2. Madison Ramey, Lincoln Southwest.

Entertainment — 1. Josh Stoner, North Platte; 2. Maddie Hesse, Lincoln Southeast.