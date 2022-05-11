State senator, former State Board of Ed member advance in regents' race

A state senator and a former member of the State Board of Education advanced in the race for the District 7 seat on the University of Nebraska Board of Regents.

Sen. Matt Williams of Gothenburg, who is term-limited from the Legislature, won the primary race with 45.7% of the vote, according to the Nebraska Secretary of State.

Kathy Wilmot of Beaver City finished with 41.8%, easily outdistancing third-place Nolan Gurnsey of Sutherland, who received 12.8% of the vote total.

Both Williams and Wilmot will advance to the general election to represent 45 counties of western Nebraska.

Incumbent Regent Bob Phares of North Platte, who has served on the board since 2006, did not seek reelection.

Both candidates in the District 6 race, the only other seat up for election, advanced.

Incumbent Regent Paul Kenney of Amherst edged out challenger Julie Hehnke by 1,200 votes in the primary.

Kenney, who has served one term on the board representing a large swath of land in central Nebraska extending from South Dakota to Kansas, received 51.4% of the vote to Hehnke's 48.6%.

