 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
editor's pick topical

State senator, former State Board of Ed member advance in regents' race

  • Updated
  • 0

A state senator and a former member of the State Board of Education advanced in the race for the District 7 seat on the University of Nebraska Board of Regents.

Sen. Matt Williams of Gothenburg, who is term-limited from the Legislature, won the primary race with 45.7% of the vote, according to the Nebraska Secretary of State.

Kathy Wilmot of Beaver City finished with 41.8%, easily outdistancing third-place Nolan Gurnsey of Sutherland, who received 12.8% of the vote total.

Watch now: Pillen wins hard-fought Republican gubernatorial nomination

Both Williams and Wilmot will advance to the general election to represent 45 counties of western Nebraska.

Incumbent Regent Bob Phares of North Platte, who has served on the board since 2006, did not seek reelection.

University of Nebraska Board of Regents map

Both candidates in the District 6 race, the only other seat up for election, advanced.

Incumbent Regent Paul Kenney of Amherst edged out challenger Julie Hehnke by 1,200 votes in the primary.

People are also reading…

Kenney, who has served one term on the board representing a large swath of land in central Nebraska extending from South Dakota to Kansas, received 51.4% of the vote to Hehnke's 48.6%.

Democratic challenger unseats former boss in Lancaster County public defender's race
Schulte beats incumbent Schorr for Lancaster County Board seat
Clements leads challengers in reconfigured District 2 legislative race
Photos and Videos: Nebraska's 2022 primary election

Reach the writer at 402-473-7120 or cdunker@journalstar.com.

On Twitter @ChrisDunkerLJS

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Want to see more like this?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Vigils in West Bank for killed Al Jazeera journalist

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News