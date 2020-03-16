State officials recommend all 244 school districts close doors starting Monday

Nebraska State Education officials recommended Monday that all 244 school districts in the state -- more than 1,000 schools that serve nearly 326,000 students -- close their classroom doors and move to remote learning beginning Monday.

Nebraska Education Commissioner Matt Blomstedt said decisions will need to be made by Educational Service Units and districts about how to do that and will involve various solutions. He said the state would work with districts and ESUs.

Alternative learning arrangements would look different across the state, likely a combination of online classes, e-mail and having students pick up packets of materials weekly.

Blomstedt said he would review the situation every two weeks, and his recommendation is separate from the guidelines the governor announced last week that he would close schools in a particular district or region when one to two "community spread" cases had been identified. Community spread cases are those that can't be traced to a specific source, such as travel.

Several other states have closed all schools in an attempt to slow the spread of the coronavirus.