State officials recommend all 244 school districts close doors starting Monday

Nebraska State Education officials recommended Monday that all 244 school districts in the state -- more than 1,000 schools that serve nearly 326,000 students -- close their classroom doors and move to remote learning beginning Monday.
Nebraska Education Commissioner Matt Blomstedt said decisions will need to be made by Educational Service Units and districts about how to do that and will involve various solutions. He said the state would work with districts and ESUs.
Alternative learning arrangements would look different across the state, likely a combination of online classes, e-mail and having students pick up packets of materials weekly.
Blomstedt said he would review the situation every two weeks, and his recommendation is separate from the guidelines the governor announced last week that he would close schools in a particular district or region when one to two "community spread" cases had been identified. Community spread cases are those that can't be traced to a specific source, such as travel.
Several other states have closed all schools in an attempt to slow the spread of the coronavirus.
Lincoln Public Schools announced Friday it would be closed this week and had planned to update families about the following weeks on Friday. Staff are working three days this week to plan for ways to continue teaching if schools remained closed longer.
Prior to Monday’s announcement, LPS was among 42 districts and 38 private schools that had announced they’d be closed for the coming week or a part of the week.
The recommendation means that many of the state rules regarding education: mandated state testing, attendance rules and number of days schools must have classes would be suspended, Blomstedt said.
He said the goal will be for all students to complete enough instruction to move on to the next level next year, including making sure seniors graduate.
Earlier Monday, Blomstedt had put state testing, which was scheduled to begin Monday, on hold for the week because of the number of schools that have closed to slow the spread of the coronavirus.
The testing window typically lasts about a month, said state education department spokesman David Jespersen.
Also Monday, ACT rescheduled its April 4 test for students across the nation to June 13. All students who registered for that test date will get an e-mail from ACT in the next few days, according to a news release.
