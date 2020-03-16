State officials recommend all 244 school districts close doors beginning Monday

Nebraska State Education officials recommended Monday that all 244 school districts in the state — more than 1,000 schools that serve nearly 326,000 students — close their classroom doors and move to remote learning beginning Monday.
Nebraska Education Commissioner Matt Blomstedt said decisions will need to be made by Educational Service Units and districts about how to do that and will involve various solutions, though the state will work with districts and ESUs. Alternative learning arrangements would look different across the state, likely a combination of online classes, e-mail and having students pick up packets of materials weekly.
Teachers would continue working to deliver instruction remotely.
Blomstedt said he would review the situation every two weeks, and his recommendation is separate from the guidelines the governor announced last week that he would close schools in a particular district or region when one to two "community-spread" cases had been identified. Community-spread cases are those that can't be traced to a specific source, such as travel. There's been just one such case in Nebraska so far, in Douglas County.
But schools should make plans to be closed for six to eight weeks in case that becomes necessary, Blomstedt said.
The state education department has gotten approval from the federal government for schools to get waivers so they can continue to serve breakfasts and lunches even though school isn't in session.
Schools with at least 50% of their students who are eligible for the federal free- and reduced-price lunch program will be able to serve all students, and schools with lower percentages of low-income students can still get waivers to serve their low-income students, said state education department spokesman David Jespersen.
Several other states, including West Virginia, Ohio, Maryland, Oregon and Michigan, have closed all schools in an attempt to slow the spread of the coronavirus.
Omaha Public Schools officials announced Monday that schools will remain closed indefinitely. The Omaha district had earlier announced plans for temporary closures that would extend spring breaks to about two weeks, but officials now say there is no tentative date to resume classes.
Lincoln Public Schools announced Friday it would be closed this week and had planned to update families about the following weeks Friday.
Teachers and other staff are working three days this week to plan for ways to continue teaching if schools remain closed longer. LPS already is serving breakfast and lunch to students at pickup sites at seven schools.
Before Monday’s announcement, LPS was among 42 districts and 38 private schools in the state that had announced they’d be closed for the coming week or a part of the week.
The recommendation means that many of the state rules regarding education — mandated state testing, attendance rules and number of days schools must have classes — would be suspended, Blomstedt said.
He said the goal will be for all students to complete enough instruction to move on to the next level next year, including making sure seniors graduate.
"There are a lot of conversations going on around those fronts," Blomstedt said.
But just how all that is going to happen is a work in progress.
LPS officials spent the weekend beginning to work through the challenges of educating students who can't come to class, and teachers reported to work Monday. That was the first chance they'd gotten to look at two weeks of review materials district curriculum specialists had put together.
Teachers spent Monday getting third-quarter grades ready, loading the review material onto Chromebooks for students in second through fifth grades, and adding review materials to Google Classroom for older students.
Chief Technology Officer Kirk Langer said the LPS had to add server capacity to handle the large amount of content being downloaded onto more than 12,000 Chromebooks.
Tuesday, families will pick up the Chromebooks, but Matt Larson, associate superintendent of instruction, said students aren't expected to begin that review work until they get the word from schools. Families of students from pre-kindergarten through first grade who don't have Chromebooks won't be expected to do review work, but families that have internet access can get materials on the LPS website.
While students are working through the review materials, LPS officials will figure out how to continue classes if students can't come back to school. There are lots of challenges, including how to ensure seniors complete their work so they can graduate, and how to complete labs or industrial tech classes that require hands-on work.
Eric Weber, associate superintendent for human resources, said he expects many teachers to work from home if schools remain closed longer than a week. Officials are still working through how it could use other employees, such as bus drivers and para-educators.
Larson said LPS officials will meet Tuesday to discuss the state education department's recommendation and will likely update parents before Friday.
Also Monday, ACT rescheduled its April 4 test for students across the nation to June 13. All students who registered for that test date will get an e-mail from ACT in the next few days, according to a news release.
All Nebraska high school juniors take the ACT as part of the state test, which has now been suspended. But Jespersen said the state will work with ACT to find ways to offer interested juniors the ability to take the ACT for free.
"It's really a very unique moment in time," Blomstedt said. "In less than a week we've gone from not really concerned to very concerned, but it puts us in a place to be very responsive."
