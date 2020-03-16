State officials recommend all 244 school districts close doors beginning Monday

The recommendation means that many of the state rules regarding education — mandated state testing, attendance rules and number of days schools must have classes — would be suspended, Blomstedt said.

He said the goal will be for all students to complete enough instruction to move on to the next level next year, including making sure seniors graduate.

"There are a lot of conversations going on around those fronts," Blomstedt said.

But just how all that is going to happen is a work in progress.

LPS officials spent the weekend beginning to work through the challenges of educating students who can't come to class, and teachers reported to work Monday. That was the first chance they'd gotten to look at two weeks of review materials district curriculum specialists had put together.

Teachers spent Monday getting third-quarter grades ready, loading the review material onto Chromebooks for students in second through fifth grades, and adding review materials to Google Classroom for older students.

Chief Technology Officer Kirk Langer said the LPS had to add server capacity to handle the large amount of content being downloaded onto more than 12,000 Chromebooks.