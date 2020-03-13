You are the owner of this article.
State officials looking for ''community spread' before stepping in to close schools, cancel gatherings
State officials will step in to close schools for six to eight weeks once the spread of the coronavirus in a community cannot be traced to a specific source – which has not yet happened with the 13 confirmed cases, the governor said Friday.

But individual districts can make their own decisions based on what’s best, he said – and that’s already happened.

Lincoln Public Schools announced Friday it will close next week. Omaha Public Schools announced Thursday it was closing, along with other Omaha-area schools, joining seven other districts across the state. 

State basketball games will continue in Lincoln; NSAA speech events postponed

Gov. Pete Ricketts said Friday at a news conference that the tipping point for state officials – when they close schools and cancel large public gatherings -- will be when 1% of the state’s population has the novel coronavirus.

But until testing is available to determine that, they’ll follow this guideline for closing schools in specific communities: when one or two people are diagnosed with the virus and officials can’t trace where they contracted it.

That’s called community spread, Ricketts said, but, in the 13 cases confirmed, they’ve been able to figure out how the individuals contracted it, which has typically been travel-related. Other factors will be considered, such as a spike in flu symptoms but a decrease in positive flu tests.

13 confirmed cases in Nebraska; latest 2 are travel-related

The public health lab and the University of Nebraska Medical Center each have the capacity to test 100 cases a day, and private labs are gearing up to offer additional testing, Ricketts said. So far, he said, those two labs had conducted 90 tests.

Turnaround time is quicker for the public health lab and UNMC, but the state is prioritizing testing for those patients considered at high risk, he said. The private lab turnaround time is about four days.

People who think they may have been exposed should contact their health care providers, who will screen patients and determine if they are a good candidate to get a test, Ricketts said.

“We have a great team here," he said. "We are going to continue to work to keep Nebraskans healthy and safe."

Union College will finish semester online; state colleges extend spring break

Latest updates on coronavirus in Nebraska

