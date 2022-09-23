State Education Commissioner Blomstedt stepping down in January

State Education Commissioner Matthew Blomstedt announced on Friday he is stepping down from his position after nearly nine years.

His departure is effective Jan. 3. The Nebraska State Board of Education will appoint one of Blomstedt's deputy commissioners as interim by January and then begin a search to find his successor. A timeline for finding a permanent replacement is unknown.

In his resignation letter to the board, Blomstedt said he came to the decision "after several weeks of contemplation and as a result of opportunities that exist for me personally and professionally."

Blomstedt, 50, said there isn't one particular reason for stepping down. He always envisioned staying in the position for about 8-10 years, although he said the events of the past two years "takes its toll."

"I don't think it's any one thing," he told the Journal Star on Friday. "It feels like the right time and a good opportunity to make that shift personally and professionally."

Blomstedt, a native Nebraskan who lives in Central City, said he has a job lined up with a national education policy consulting firm, although he couldn't share specifics.

He has led the Nebraska Department of Education since 2014 after a stint as the executive director of the Nebraska Educational Service Unit Coordinating Council.

Blomstedt also served in a variety of policy research roles and was appointed to the Nebraska School Finance Review Committee as the school finance expert.

As commissioner, he oversaw the implementation of the Nebraska State Board of Education's 2016 strategic plan and a new comprehensive state accountability system to meet new federal requirements under the Every Student Succeeds Act, which replaced the No Child Left Behind Act.

Blomstedt pointed to his work to begin addressing inequities in student achievement outcomes, a particularly important issue to him, he said.

“There are many things I am proud of in my nearly nine years of service to the State of Nebraska, but I am most proud of the opportunity to have served with so many dedicated board members, staff, and partners in this work over the years,” Blomstedt said in a statement.

It was the past two years, however, that proved the most challenging.

In March 2020, the coronavirus pandemic shuttered classrooms across the state, forcing schools to rethink how education was delivered. The next school year, however, Nebraska became one of a number of states to quickly reopen schools for in-person learning.

By March of 2021, Blomstedt and the state education board had a totally different crisis on their hands after the Nebraska Department of Education released draft health education standards.

The standards, which the state has never before written, covered topics such as gender identity, sexual orientation and same-sex family structures, inciting a wave of backlash that is still felt today.

The draft standards were eventually reworked -- stripped of many controversial themes -- before the board eventually shelved them altogether over questions about the standards-writing process.

Then last June, Blomstedt expressed frustration with the board after they were unable to come to an agreement about renewing his contract ostensibly over concerns about how performance goals are set.

His current contract ran until June 30, 2024, under which he is paid $242,019. The proposed contract would have raised his salary to $246,764.

Despite the divisiveness of the past two years, Blomstedt says he is optimistic about Nebraska education.

"The fact of the matter is kids are making it to school," he said. "Everyday they show up in the classroom and everyday they're learning."

The state board, which chooses the state education commissioner, will begin the search to find Blomstedt's successor.

In a statement, state Board President Patsy Koch-Johns said Blomstedt has been "a champion for all students and families.

"During his tenure, our state has become a national leader in education, and he inspired us to work in the best interest of all Nebraskans. We wish him well and thank him for his service.”