State education chief Blomstedt looks forward to returning to 'policy wonk' roots

Matt Blomstedt's future was right down the street, whether he knew it or not.

In 1980, the Nebraska Rural Community Schools Association was created to advocate for the interests of small, rural districts as debates about reorganization and school funding heated up.

The original headquarters of the organization was in the small southwestern Nebraska town of Palisade, near where Blomstedt grew up.

"I always like to say I grew up at 105 North Reynolds (Street) in Palisade; the original address for NRSCA was 206 North Reynolds," he said.

It was only fitting then, that Blomstedt — who went on to serve as NRSCA executive director — discovered a passion for education and policy, a passion he plans to continue to pursue after he steps down as state Education Commissioner in January after nine years.

"It's bittersweet," Blomstedt said in a sit-down interview with the Journal Star on Wednesday in which he reflected on his tenure leading the Nebraska Department of Education. "But at the same time, I look forward to kind of taking a step back and going, 'How else can I be helpful in my future career?'"

Blomstedt will join a national education consulting group based in Washington, working on federal policy and its intersections with states on issues like assessment and accountability.

The new job is a bit of a return to Blomstedt's self-described "policy wonk" days in the Legislature, where he served as the first-ever research analyst of the Education Committee under the late state Sen. Ron Raikes.

Raikes, who chaired the committee, helped shape major legislation surrounding state aid and the reorganization of the Nebraska's smallest districts into a K-12 model.

"Matt's expertise in that is second to none," said Kris Valentin, who worked alongside Blomstedt in Raikes' office. "This next role for him ... I think it's going to be a great fit for him."

Blomstedt, who initially worked on transportation policy in graduate school, got involved in education law with the Rural Development Commission and later the Nebraska Community Foundation working on school finance policy research amid fights over allocation of state aid and the consolidation of schools.

Blomstedt had seen firsthand the impacts of consolidation on his own community of Palisade, where his father, who served on the school board, oversaw a merger with Wauneta.

Eventually, he was named to the Nebraska School Finance Review Committee as the school finance expert.

"I always kind of had this interest in education, policy and law, and then finance was kind of where you found all of those things intersect," said Blomstedt, who has three degrees from the University of Nebraska-Lincoln. "And so somehow I just got good at being able to run numbers and understand the basic finances there."

He could also build relationships, consensus and dialogue, skills that have served him well in current role as commissioner, those who worked with him closely said.

"What you see is what you get," said Nebraska State Board of Education member Robin Stevens. "He's authentic. He's caring. ... Matt always had in his heart what was best for educators, education and kids."

Blomstedt, 50, was hired in 2014 after a stint as the executive director of the Nebraska Educational Service Unit Coordinating Council.

As commissioner, he oversaw the implementation of a new accountability system to meet new federal standards in the post-No Child Left Behind age.

"That's something he's super proud of," said Patsy Koch-Johns, president of the State Board of Education, which honored Blomstedt at its Dec. 2 meeting.

Blomstedt also helped oversee the modernization of the department, which streamlined its data systems and worked to improve its branding and marketing.

The department also moved from the State Office Building in downtown Lincoln to the former State Farm call center near 84th and O streets.

While the move is not complete — a new board room and other sections of the building are expected to be finished next year — employees are slowly returning. Blomstedt led a reporter on a tour of the building, greeting staff with his typical, approachable demeanor and pointing out work that still remained.

"My mom would have said leave it better than you found it," he said. "And so my hope is to be able to do that and do that well on lots of different fronts."

Blomstedt also emerged as a national education voice, serving as a director on the board of the Council of Chief State School Officers and testifying before Congress about Nebraska's challenges during the pandemic.

Indeed, overcoming challenges has come to partly define Blomstedt's tenure, especially the past three years.

In March 2019, catastrophic floods inundated the state, closing roads, isolating communities and forcing educators to make quick decisions.

Then, a year later the pandemic closed schools, prompting tectonic changes in education and how instruction is delivered. Blomstedt himself appeared in press conferences with the governor and led weekly Zoom calls with the state's superintendents.

Nebraska became one of the first states to reopen classrooms, a move many say helped cushion the pandemic's impact on students.

Then in March 2021, proposed health education standards unveiled by the department sparked controversy for including references to gender identity and other topics critics called ideologically driven. The standards were eventually rewritten, then halted altogether.

Blomstedt said there are things he wishes had gone differently with that process, including the timing with the pandemic and the national political climate.

"Everything that was going on just was a bit of a perfect storm," he said.

The standards controversy had long-lasting impacts, including leading to a shift in the political makeup of the board, which gained three conservative seats in the November election.

It also boiled over to a June board meeting, where Blomstedt — in a rare display of emotion — expressed frustration after he and the board were unable to come to an agreement about renewing his contract, ostensibly over concerns about the appraisal process.

Blomstedt had already been mulling his future before that meeting, but said the issues concerning his contract brought it to front of mind.

"Every commissioner of education has an expiration date stamped on him," he said. "And I think I've found it."

Blomstedt said it's the people he'll miss the most. He worked with nearly 20 board members over his nine years.

But he's also looking forward to the next chapter. Blomstedt said he plans to set up an office in Central City, where he and his wife have raised five children.

"I'm excited for kind of what I would call my policy wonk days," he said. "I kind of miss sitting down and doing a little bit of analysis myself."

State Sen. Lynne Walz, the current chair of the Education Committee who has worked closely with the commissioner, said Blomstedt made complex policy easier to understand.

"He had the knack to really help you understand how that issue, that policy could affect not only the sector of education, but all sectors," Walz said.

At its December meeting, the State Board of Education selected Omaha-based consulting firm McPherson & Jacobson to conduct a search for Blomstedt's successor.

Former Lincoln Public Schools superintendent Steve Joel, who has spent more than 20 years with the firm, will lead the search.

A invitation-only reception will be held at the SAC Museum in Ashland on Dec. 15 from 6-8 p.m. to honor Blomstedt.

To Koch-Johns, first elected to the board in 2016, it's the little things that she'll remember about his tenure, including updates to board policy and travels across the state with the commissioner.

"I feel like we have big shoes to fill," Koch-Johns said. "I hope we find a successor that lives up to what we've had the last nine years."

