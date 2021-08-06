State education board hearing on health standards marked by rancor, divided testimony

The second draft of the state's health education standards don't do enough to protect LGBTQA+ youth, advocates argued at a marathon state Board of Education meeting marked by rancor on Friday.
But many on the other side of the debate made their point loud and clear, too: The standards still go too far and strip parents of their fundamental rights.
The mix of voices and opinions -- and rowdy applause and jeers -- filled a spacious Nebraska Innovation Campus conference room, where the state board held a lengthy public comment period that was expected to end at 2:30 p.m. The board planned to discuss the standards after public comment.
Nearly 100 speakers, who took the mic beginning in the morning and continued into the afternoon, were each allotted 2 minutes to testify. Officially, 119 signed up to speak, although some left before addressing the board.
"Stop dividing us!" one woman in the crowd shouted at the eight board members and Commissioner Matt Blomstedt, seeming to sum up the polarized mood in the room.
The meeting comes one week after the Nebraska Department of Education unveiled the second draft, which stripped much of the sex education references in the first draft released in March that rekindled a wave of backlash. Much of the criticism was targeted at the first draft's human growth and development portion, which contained controversial lessons on gender identity and same-sex family structures.
But those lessons were absent from draft No. 2, which advocates say leaves out representation for LGBTQA+ students and identities.
"You basically made a whole group of Nebraska youth feel unseen," said Ruby Kinzie, a high school senior from Wayne, who identifies as LGBTQ.
"It's important at the end of the process that the standards do not erase anyone's identity," echoed another speaker, Jo Giles, executive director of the Women's Fund of Omaha.
Others said sex education is a necessary tool to prevent bullying and suicide, in addition to incidences of unprotected sex, unplanned pregnancies and STDs.
Those in the LGBTQ community, for example, are more likely to attempt suicide while in their teens than their peers, many advocates pointed out.
"Comprehensive sex education is suicide prevention," Eric Reiter, who identifies as LGBTQ, told board members.
On the other hand, many who opposed the revised proposal say it still went too far, while some said it was merely a thinly disguised version of the first draft.
And while a few praised the department for leaving out the most controversial elements of the standards -- which includes lessons for seventh graders on different types of sexual intercourse -- speakers argued the standards should still be completely scrapped.
"It's just a water-downed version of draft No. 1," said Heather Hall of Roca, who has three children who attend public schools.
Some critics have said the revised standards still retain references to gender identity, including a definition in the draft's glossary of gender identity as "internal deeply held thoughts and feelings about gender."
Nebraska Department of Education strips most references to gender identity from proposed health standards
Others have pointed to one section in the human growth and development portion, where seventh graders would learn to "recognize that biological sex and gender identity may or may not differ."
"(Draft No. 2) is a highly sophisticated and intentionally obfuscated restatement of version No. 1," said Gerald Kershner, of Minden.
Like dozens in the room, Kershner sported a red bandana that identified him as a member of one of the many groups who came in droves to oppose the standards.
That included the group Nebraskans for Founders' Values, which took a charter bus from Kearney to Lincoln. According to its website, the group aims to "awaken the silent majority and then channel the hearts and minds of our fellow citizens back to the Word of God and our Founders’ Values."
One speaker criticized the group, likening its members to Nazis and pointing out a photo on Twitter that went viral Thursday. That photo showed a sign attributed to the group at a booth at the York County Fair, which displayed an Adolf Hitler quote. Many in the crowd denied the characterization.
Another speaker referenced the siege of the U.S. Capitol as lawmakers certified the election of President Joe Biden on Jan. 6 in his criticisms of the health standards.
"How many (more similar events) do you need to see?" he asked board members.
Others with the group Protect Nebraska Children Coalition, which supports the protection of parents' fundamental rights to educate their children, also attended.
At one point, after the 70th speaker had already taken to the mic around noon, the palpable tension in the room reached a head when those in the crowd began shouting at each other after one speaker insisted he was interrupted.
At times, many in the crowd waved small placards, indicating they supported the speaker testifying and wanted the standards scrapped.
Much of the early public comment featured testimony from the LGBTQ community and its allies, many who came from Omaha to speak, before those on the other side of the debate took up the majority of testimony as the day went on.
State Sen. Megan Hunt, who identifies as LGBTQ and testified Friday morning, said parents will always have the option to homeschool their children and can opt out of the standards if they are adopted.
"Any concerns about parental control are not valid," Hunt said, who called out members in the crowd who laughed or jeered at speakers.
The standards -- if approved -- could be voluntarily adopted by local school districts. But more than 40 have already said they would not adopt them.
This is the first time the Nebraska Department of Education has attempted to draft health education standards, which it is not required to do.
This is a developing story. Please continue following it on journalstar.com.
