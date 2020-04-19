You are the owner of this article.
State ed official examines question: What if school can't happen in fall?
Blomstedt and Ricketts

Nebraska Department of Education Commissioner Matt Blomstedt (left) speaks next to Gov. Pete Ricketts during a news conference in March.

 Shelly Kulhanek

Nebraska Education Commissioner Matt Blomstedt has pulled together a group of 24 superintendents and educational service unit leaders to begin planning for what might happen in the fall. 

Nobody's sure what might happen, he said, and school could resume normally, or social distancing mandates might prevent it, or there could be something in between. It's possible if students go back to school, there could be disruptions in a community, but not statewide, and educators need to have plans in place. 

"I hope we don't have a lot of disruptions, but signs are that it's a possibility," he said.

Lincoln Public Schools officials have had some initial discussions about plans if school can't start as normal in the fall but are waiting for more guidance from the state. 

Blomstedt said he hopes by sometime this summer they will know more about what to expect in the fall. No matter what happens, having an "educational safety net" is a good idea, he said. 

Education reporter

Margaret Reist is a Lincoln native, the mom of three high school graduates now navigating college and an education junkie who covers students, teachers and policymakers inside and outside the K-12 classroom.

