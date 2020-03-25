You are the owner of this article.
State ed commissioner recommends schools remain closed through end of year
State ed commissioner recommends schools remain closed through end of year

The State Education Commissioner has recommended that the state’s schools stay closed for the remainder of the year and continue "alternative instruction" to students at home.

In a letter to the state’s public and private school superintendents on Monday Commissioner Matt Blomstedt said he recommended schools “not return to normal operations this year,” saying his message comes in the form of a recommendation only because he doesn’t have the authority to require it.

That power lies with the governor and health officials, he said. The governor’s guidelines include closing schools for 6-8 weeks when health officials identify one or two “community spread” cases.

Matthew Blomstedt

The letter said the governor and state health officials support the recommendation.

In a health directive last week -- a day after Douglas County health department officials announced a second “community spread’ case and issued a prohibition on public gatherings of more than 10 people -- Gov. Pete Ricketts ordered schools in Sarpy, Cass, Douglas and Washington counties remain closed until April 30.

On Wednesday, Lincoln Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird mandated similar quarantine guidelines after Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department officials identified its first “community spread” case.

Reach the writer at 402-473-7226 or mreist@journalstar.com.

On Twitter @LJSreist

Education reporter

Margaret Reist is a Lincoln native, the mom of three high school graduates now navigating college and an education junkie who covers students, teachers and policymakers inside and outside the K-12 classroom.

