State ed commissioner: flexibility and balance keys to working through pandemic

The board dealt with several other issues related to the pandemic:

* New ACT dates — The state is working with ACT to arrange times — tentatively set for Sept. 22 and Oct. 6 — for this year’s juniors to be able to take the test. The state now gives the college admissions test to all juniors as part of its state assessments, but it also offers all students a chance to take the test once for free. Because of the school closures prompted by the pandemic, this year’s juniors didn’t get to take the test. The new dates will be optional, state officials said, and won't be used as a state test. State tests were suspended this year because of the pandemic.

* Testing contracts — The board approved extending contracts to two other companies that administer state tests. Because there were no state tests this year, the money will be used to help teachers with more “formative” tests used in the classroom so teachers can gauge how well students are learning the information, and clarification for tests given to students with severe disabilities.

* Frontline workers — The board approved a resolution supporting all frontline workers, including those who work in schools.

* Commissioner salary — The board approved a contract for Blomstedt that, at his request, froze his salary at $232,620. He was supposed to get a 2.3% raise, to $237,971. Board members approved the contract, but said he deserved the raise, given the job he’s done, especially the work he’s put in to manage the pandemic. He also opted not to take a 2.95% raise in 2017.

Reach the writer at 402-473-7226 or mreist@journalstar.com. On Twitter @LJSreist

Concerned about COVID-19? Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.