State Department grant to boost Nebraska Wesleyan's study-abroad programs

Nebraska Wesleyan University will receive a grant from the U.S. Department of State to provide more opportunities for its students to study abroad.

The liberal arts university in northeast Lincoln was one of 44 colleges and universities across the U.S. and the only one in Nebraska to be named part of the Increase and Diversify Education Abroad for U.S. Students (IDEAS) program for 2022.

NWU plans to use the grant to expand study abroad destinations beyond the "Global North" -- generally defined as North America, Europe and Australia -- to other countries, and make global experiences more accessible, the university said in a news release.

That could mean a study-abroad trip, a virtual exchange program or local interactions with an international person or perspective.

Sarah Barr, NWU's director of global engagement, said the grant would grow capacity for in-person and virtual engagement programs.

"Our goal is for students to develop intercultural competencies and skills needed to serve in a diverse, multicultural global society," Barr said. "We are excited to see the connections that NWU faculty and students will make as a result of the IDEAS grant."

The state department's Bureau of Educational and Cultural Affairs said it doubled the number of grants this year as it seeks to rebuild study-abroad experiences following the coronavirus pandemic.