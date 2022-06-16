State colleges hold tuition flat for in-state students; nonresident students will pay less

The Nebraska State College System will hold tuition flat for in-state students for the second consecutive school year and will reduce the per-credit hour rate for out-of-state students.

Under the change, approved by the system's Board of Trustees on Thursday, undergraduates at state college campuses in Chadron, Peru and Wayne will pay $186 per-credit hour during the 2022-23 school year.

Graduate students from Nebraska will be charged a per-credit hour rate of $232.50, while nonresident students can expect to pay $465 for each credit hour they are enrolled.

Monte Kramer, the vice chancellor for finance and administration, said the state college system received "strong support from the state" for both faculty salaries and scholarships, but will face some budgetary challenges this year.

Administrators indicated they wanted to move forward with the tuition freeze and will adjust their budgets to do so, Kramer told the board.

"The campuses wanted to do that to hold the line on tuition," he said.

Kramer also explained that a review of the state law determined that there was nothing preventing the state college system from charging the same amount to both in-state and out-of-state students.

That led to the cut in the undergraduate credit hour rate.

"It was determined that we do need to have a rate, but as far as it being the same or different was up to the board," Kramer said.

While tuition will remain flat or go down for state college students, the cost of attendance will increase slightly after the board approved a series of fee hikes across the system.

Kramer said the hikes were necessary to cover increased costs of operations of campuses services, but were kept at a minimum.

For a full-time student enrolled in 30 credit hours, a Chadron State student can expect to pay $121 more to attend next year, a 1.58% increase, while students at Peru State will pay $178.50 more (2.3% increase) and Wayne State students will pay $234 more (3.15% increase) beginning this fall.

Chancellor Paul Turman said the state college system continues to keep affordability as one of its highest priorities at the same time it seeks to improve degree attainment in Nebraska.

"As Nebraska's designated open-access institutions, it is vital that Chadron State, Peru State and Wayne State continue to be affordable for all students who dream of continuing their education," Turman said in a statement.

Board Chair Jess Zeiss said the vote by the board keeps a college education affordable for Nebraskans.

"At a time when students and their families are seeing rising inflation rates and living increases, the Board of Trustees is seeking to ease that burden by managing our costs rather than raising tuition," Zeiss said.

In other business:

* The board gave the state college system’s top administrators a two-year contract extension, and approved the salaries for the 2022-23 school year. Turman will earn a salary of $295,129; Chadron State President Randy Rhine and Peru State President Michael Evans will each make $244,800; and Wayne State President Marysz Rames will earn a salary of $286,466.

* Both Turman and Rames will also receive a housing stipend of $35,849. Rhine and Evans are provided homes through the state college system.

* Two new programs – health care business and certified management accountant – will be added to the business administration major at Peru State.

The health care option will provide students skills to work in careers such as clinic data analyst, billing and information systems manager, or hospital or nursing home administrator.

The certified management accountant certification, which is often listed as a requirement or preference for accountant positions, is geared at training students for entry-level accounting positions in both government and private industry.

Evans said both programs were added to meet demonstrated needs from Nebraska-based employers.

“These programs will help students launch meaningful careers in high-demand fields,” he said. “A win for them, and a win for Nebraska.”

