State college system will start fall semester early, end by Thanksgiving

The Nebraska State College System will start classes one week earlier than usual this fall with the goal of wrapping up the fall semester by Thanksgiving.
The more than 10,000 undergraduate and graduate students at the college system's campuses in Peru, Wayne and Chadron will start Aug. 17 and complete finals Wednesday, Nov. 25, the day before Thanksgiving.
There will be no fall break, which had initially been scheduled Oct. 19-20, and winter graduation ceremonies will be scheduled at a later date in conjunction with public health directives.
"The unique nature of the state colleges allows us to be flexible and provide this new option for our students to stay on track to complete their degree on time or early at an affordable rate," Chancellor Paul Turman said in a statement.
The state college system had been examining its academic calendar ahead before the coronavirus pandemic began, according to a news release, to better meet the needs of its students.
The extended break will give state college students a chance to participate in a three-week December term scheduled for Nov. 30-Dec. 18, complete an internship or work ahead of the spring semester.
In announcing the change, Nebraska's state colleges join Creighton University, as well as other Catholic-affiliated private institutions like the University of Notre Dame in Indiana and Marquette University in Wisconsin, to avoid having students on campus during a potential second wave of COVID-19 in the fall and winter.
Public universities across the country, including the University of South Carolina, the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill and North Carolina State University, have also announced their intentions to start the semester early.
While the University of Nebraska announced its intentions to hold in-person classes this fall at its campuses in Lincoln, Omaha and Kearney, just what the fall semester may look like remains to be seen.
NU President Ted Carter said last week the university has been reviewing its academic calendar "for a number of weeks," but would need approval from the Board of Regents to change the start date of the fall semester.
