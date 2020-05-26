State college system will start fall semester early, end by Thanksgiving

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

The Nebraska State College System will start classes one week earlier than usual this fall with the goal of wrapping up the fall semester by Thanksgiving.

The more than 10,000 undergraduate and graduate students at the college system's campuses in Peru, Wayne and Chadron will start Aug. 17 and complete finals Wednesday, Nov. 25, the day before Thanksgiving.

There will be no fall break, which had initially been scheduled Oct. 19-20, and winter graduation ceremonies will be scheduled at a later date in conjunction with public health directives.

"The unique nature of the state colleges allows us to be flexible and provide this new option for our students to stay on track to complete their degree on time or early at an affordable rate," Chancellor Paul Turman said in a statement.

The state college system had been examining its academic calendar ahead before the coronavirus pandemic began, according to a news release, to better meet the needs of its students.

The extended break will give state college students a chance to participate in a three-week December term scheduled for Nov. 30-Dec. 18, complete an internship or work ahead of the spring semester.