State college system adopts anti-discrimination policies over Ricketts' objection

WAYNE — The Nebraska State College System on Thursday approved changes to two nondiscrimination policies over the objections of Gov. Pete Ricketts and a pair of religious groups.

The changes passed on a 4-2 vote by the Board of Trustees.

According to the state college system, the new policies ask employees to respect the chosen name and gender identity of other employees, and provide greater clarity to the types of discrimination prohibited on campus.

Both changes bring the system, which operates campuses in Peru, Wayne and Chadron, in line with other schools both in Nebraska and elsewhere, administrators said.

While gender identity discrimination has been banned at campuses in Peru, Wayne and Chadron since 2015, Ricketts, the Nebraska Family Alliance and the Nebraska Catholic Conference criticized the changes as out of touch.

Ricketts, in a Nov. 10 letter urging the board to reject the update, painted the language as "a concept being pushed at the national level by political activists" opposed by most Nebraskans.