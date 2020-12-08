State board of education won't issue state mask mandate for schools

The Nebraska State Board of Education won’t issue a mask mandate for the state’s schools -- denying a formal request from the state’s largest teacher’s union.

In November, the Nebraska State Education Association petitioned the State Board for an order that would require students and staff to wear masks in all Nebraska schools. The petition also asked the board to require that schools follow a number of additional COVID-19 safety protocols, as well as that the commissioner of education investigate and report on whether schools comply.

Education officials said in a prepared statement that they concluded the state board of education does not have the legal authority to issue such health mandates, but state law does give local boards of education that authority. The Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services also can issue Directed Health Measures (DHMs) requiring masks in schools, the statement said.

NSEA officials sent the petition to education department officials following an emotional press conference where they shared results of a survey that, among other things, found that one in three teachers in Lincoln say they plan to leave the profession because of the stresses related to teaching in a pandemic.

