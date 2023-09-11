StarTran on Monday announced a number of service changes intended to provide enhanced service for students riding city buses.

The agency said it will extend service on Route 52-Gaslight with additional morning and afternoon stops at the western intersection of Tallgrass Parkway and Aster Road in the Fallbrook Neighborhood. To accommodate that, it will eliminate an early morning stop at the Kawasaki plant.

StarTran also will increase service frequency from every 30 minutes to every 15 minutes during peak times on Routes 13, 27, 40, 41, 44 and 53.

The routes are all frequently used by Lincoln Public Schools students and are expected to experience more ridership starting Sept. 18, when StarTran ends its longtime seven-route booster program for LPS students to comply with federal requirements.

The booster routes, which StarTran has run for more than 30 years, are typically closely tied to a fixed route, but go into neighborhoods to pick up kids, drop off and pick up at the schools and run only in the mornings and afternoons on school days.

The Federal Transit System notified LPS in July that it would have to end the booster routes because of a long-standing rule that prohibits city transit systems from "offering school-related transportation services" that compete with private transit companies.

More information about the service changes is available at lincoln.ne.gov/StarTran.

