Start of school in a pandemic: Time-worn first-day-of-school traditions alongside the new ones

Each class got their own lanyards -- color coded to help identify groups, and to clip their masks to when they take them off to eat or play outside.

They spent the morning learning the old classroom rules and the new ones: stand an arm’s length apart, squirt on some hand sanitizer when you come into the room, keep your masks on in the lunchroom line, take them off just to eat.

“Lots of little tweaks,” Oltman said. “Some bigger tweaks.”

Olivia, excited to see her friends and be back in school, wasn’t thrilled about wearing a mask (it fogs up her glasses), but she’d picked out one to go with her outfit, the pink mask picking up the bright pink on her tennis shoes.

The LPS plan allowed parents to choose remote learning -- and so far more than 8,000 students will be learning from home. All the other students will come back to elementary and middle schools, while high schools will stagger schedules so just half the students will be in school at a time.

On Wednesday, elementary schools were the only ones with all students in attendance, with just sixth- and ninth-graders at middle and high schools. Remote learning begins Monday.