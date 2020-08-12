You are the owner of this article.
Start of school in a pandemic: Time-worn first-day-of-school traditions alongside the new ones
First day of school

Students and their families space out in front of the school while waiting for the start of the first day of school on Wednesday. 

 GWYNETH ROBERTS, Journal Star

Olivia Allen was ready.

New tennies, backpack and first-day outfit chosen. That-was-the-longest-spring-break-in-history ready.

Lincoln Public Schools opened for business Wednesday morning for the most discussed, debated, controversial first day of school most anybody can remember.

Olivia posed for pictures on her front porch with mom and dad, grabbed her black-and-white-checked backpack and the three headed to Wysong Elementary just down the block, many of their neighbors headed the same direction.

The time-worn traditions played out -- pictures and hugs from mom and dad and seeing friends and lining up with her class -- with a noticeable reminder that this was not a normal year.

The new, must-have item of the pandemic was on display. Blue masks and pink masks and orange masks. Marvel masks and flowered masks and Husker masks. Polka dots and patterns, bold and pastel and camo.

Everybody had them as they waited for the first bell to signal the official start of the year. Nobody paid much mind to them.

Principal Randy Oltman said teachers worked hard to prepare for Wednesday, working out thousands of details: recess “zones” so students stay with their class outside, lunch procedures, mask breaks and restroom breaks and and how to sanitize their rooms in the middle of the day.

Each class got their own lanyards -- color coded to help identify groups, and to clip their masks to when they take them off to eat or play outside.

They spent the morning learning the old classroom rules and the new ones: stand an arm’s length apart, squirt on some hand sanitizer when you come into the room, keep your masks on in the lunchroom line, take them off just to eat.

“Lots of little tweaks,” Oltman said. “Some bigger tweaks.”

Olivia, excited to see her friends and be back in school, wasn’t thrilled about wearing a mask (it fogs up her glasses), but she’d picked out one to go with her outfit, the pink mask picking up the bright pink on her tennis shoes.

The LPS plan allowed parents to choose remote learning -- and so far more than 8,000 students will be learning from home. All the other students will come back to elementary and middle schools, while high schools will stagger schedules so just half the students will be in school at a time.

On Wednesday, elementary schools were the only ones with all students in attendance, with just sixth- and ninth-graders at middle and high schools. Remote learning begins Monday.

Kelly Allen, Olivia’s mom, said she’s comfortable having Olivia back in school. She’s tried to keep current on the latest news about the virus. She feels the schools have been good about communicating; she thinks their plan is good and they seem able to adjust and change as necessary.

Her daughter missed the routine and her friends, a regular schedule.

“I was ready for it to begin,” she said.

This is a developing story. Return to JournalStar.com for updates.

Reach the writer at 402-473-7226 or mreist@journalstar.com.

On Twitter @LJSreist

