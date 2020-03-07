Starbucks opens on East Campus, part of Union renovation project

A Starbucks opened in the Nebraska East Union this week, marking one of the milestones in the ongoing two-year, $28.5 million renovation of the 43-year-old building in the heart of the University of Nebraska-Lincoln’s East Campus.
A Starbucks opened inside the Nebraska Union on City Campus in 2017.
“This is the most transformational piece (of the renovation),” said Brooke Hay, NU’s interim associate vice president for facilities management. “Not so much that Starbucks is there, although I’ve been hearing good things about that. ... You can now come into the union from the south and into the new community gathering space.”
An open house for students, faculty and staff — and the public — to check out the new Starbucks, view the new Legacy Plaza connecting the library, student union, UNL Dairy Store and Massengale Residential Center, and provide information on ongoing East Union renovations is set for Monday from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
A $22.5 million renovation to the C.Y. Thompson Library is also underway.
The reopening of the union's second floor, where the Starbucks is located, is the second major milestone achieved in the project that began in September 2018. Last fall, the building’s new first-floor dining center opened with expanded food options for one-time visitors, as well as those on meal plans.
Next in line to reopen will be the Great Plains Room, the building’s largest meeting space that is set to grow by 30%. The first event in the remodeled second-floor room is set for April 1.
That leaves work on the first and third floors, which should be completed in the fall. Glass is now being installed on the third floor, which will have offices and meeting space.
The major remaining first-floor project is the renovation of the union's Bowling Center.
“Bowling is the very last piece for us,” Hay said.
Work will start this summer to upgrade facilities for the Husker bowling team, as well as amenities for those using the recreation space.
