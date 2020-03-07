Starbucks opens on East Campus, part of Union renovation project

A Starbucks opened in the Nebraska East Union this week, marking one of the milestones in the ongoing two-year, $28.5 million renovation of the 43-year-old building in the heart of the University of Nebraska-Lincoln’s East Campus.

A Starbucks opened inside the Nebraska Union on City Campus in 2017.

“This is the most transformational piece (of the renovation),” said Brooke Hay, NU’s interim associate vice president for facilities management. “Not so much that Starbucks is there, although I’ve been hearing good things about that. ... You can now come into the union from the south and into the new community gathering space.”

An open house for students, faculty and staff — and the public — to check out the new Starbucks, view the new Legacy Plaza connecting the library, student union, UNL Dairy Store and Massengale Residential Center, and provide information on ongoing East Union renovations is set for Monday from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

A $22.5 million renovation to the C.Y. Thompson Library is also underway.