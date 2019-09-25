Kevin Johnson, president and chief executive officer for Starbucks, will be featured in a conversation with Jeff Raikes, co-founder of the Raikes Foundation, at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln on Friday.
The presentation is part of the university’s 150th anniversary celebration and organized in partnership with Nebraska’s Jeffrey S. Raikes School of Computer Science and Management.
Johnson’s talk is at 3:30 p.m. at Howard L. Hawks Hall, Auditorium A (Room 002). Admission is free, with first-come, first-served seating. Doors open at 3:20 p.m. The event will also be streamed at go.unl.edu/starbucks.
The format will feature Johnson talking with Raikes, who is the namesake of the Raikes School and former CEO of the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation.
Johnson will also meet with Raikes School students during his campus visit.