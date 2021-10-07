Standing Bear's love for education will live on at new Lincoln high school, descendants say

"(Education) is where he saw the future for our people," Larry Wright said.

He believes the story of Standing Bear — and others similar to the plight of the Ponca people — can be incorporated into the school's curriculum in a positive way.

"There is an opportunity to hear about all of us," he said. "Standing Bear died over 100 years ago, but his legacy lives on with our people who are here, with the descendants who are here."

Carrie Voss, who is also a Standing Bear descendant, watched as her sons performed Chief Standing Bear's song on a drum at Thursday's ceremony, tears of joy welling in her eyes.

"My heart was soaring," she said. "I know he's looking down on us and seeing this and I know he is happy. That's how we feel, like his spirit is here. I could feel that."

As a member of her tribe's language and culture committee, Voss said she would like coursework on Native languages, for example, to be included in the new school's curriculum.

She, too, recognizes the importance education is to the Native people of Lincoln and Nebraska.

"Education is the key to everything," she said.