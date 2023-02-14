Standing Bear will only accept freshmen and sophomores when Lincoln's newest high school opens this fall.

Lincoln Public Schools announced Tuesday it would restrict enrollment to the two grade levels after few upperclassmen indicated plans to attend the school located at 70th Street and Saltillo Road.

There are 219 incoming freshmen who have enrolled in Standing Bear, but just 26 sophomores, 21 juniors and 10 seniors applied to transfer.

"Opening Standing Bear with freshmen and sophomores only allows us to focus our resources on offering high-quality opportunities and high school experiences where students are attending," Superintendent Paul Gausman said in a statement. He noted the low numbers among transfer students was an indication that students were happy with their educational experience at their current school.

The move highlights the difficulty of predicting enrollment trends when opening new schools. Around this time last year, LPS announced it would not accept seniors at Lincoln Northwest, the other high school built with funds from the $290 million bond issue voters passed in 2020.

Northwest opened in August.

Officials previously predicted roughly 580 students would attend Standing Bear this fall. Northwest, which has over 500 students, is predicted to have 829 students next school year.

Both Northwest and Standing Bear can hold up to 1,000 students with additions possible to expand capacity.

