Standing Bear opens enrollment, but varsity football will not be offered

Enrollment is now open at Standing Bear High School for students entering grades 9-12 next fall, but those interested in playing varsity football will have to look elsewhere.

In announcing Thursday that students can now enroll at Lincoln's newest high school at 70th Street and Saltillo Road, Lincoln Public Schools also said Standing Bear would not field a varsity football squad when it opens in 2023.

Standing Bear, which will initially compete in Class B, will still have junior varsity, reserve and freshman football teams, but varsity offerings in other sports and activities will be determined by enrollment and student interest.

Those interested in attending Standing Bear will need to fill out a high school choice form and return it to their school counselor. Students who turn in their form after Jan. 31 may be denied a transfer.

LPS has an open enrollment policy for high schools, meaning students can attend schools outside their attendance area.

Current high schoolers interested in participating in athletics or activities also need to notify Standing Bear Athletic Director Jeremy Schroeder by May 1 of their intent to transfer. Failure to do so may affect a student's eligibility to take part in varsity activities, LPS said.

May 1 is the deadline for students transferring within the state to place their name on the Nebraska School Activities Association's transfer list.

For now, Standing Bear is accepting students in all four grades, but LPS will have to see how the numbers play out, said Matt Larson, associate superintendent of instruction.

"We really have no idea," Larson said. "It will depend on what students choose to do, and always our support and services will go where the students are."

Lincoln Northwest, which opened in August, initially accepted students in all four grades, but officials later announced it would not accept seniors due to lower-than-expected enrollment numbers.

Northwest began the football season with a varsity football squad this past fall, but its season was quickly canceled after a 0-3 start that left the team's roster decimated by injuries and a lack of experienced athletes. The Falcons are not playing boys or girls varsity basketball this winter, either.

Standing Bear is expected to have 579 students in its inaugural year, according to district projections. That includes 210 freshmen, 148 sophomores, 113 juniors and 88 seniors.

The school will also be home to an early childhood classroom, which is expected to have 20 students next fall.

Standing Bear is one of two new high schools built with funds from the $290 million bond issue voters approved in 2020 that officials hope will ease capacity issues at other schools, like Lincoln East.

Identical in design to Northwest, the school will initially have a 1,000-student capacity but has the capability to expand with additions.

And also like Northwest, Standing Bear will be home to athletic facilities to be shared by city schools, including soccer and softball fields and a tennis complex.

