School is just around the corner and Standing Bear High School is almost ready to open to its first 307 students.

Located at 70th Street and Saltillo Road, the new 240,000-square-foot high school is a twin to Lincoln Northwest High School, which opened last fall. Scott Wieskamp, director of operations at Lincoln Public Schools, said the schools each cost about $62.5 million and are “future-ready” to provide flexibility in education.

“These buildings are identical,” Wieskamp said. “The benefit obviously of Standing Bear is we’ve had more time. We’ve had another year.”

It’s not so much the design of Standing Bear that will set it apart, but instead, it’s the traditions that school leaders hope to instill.

As the city’s first and only public high school named after a person, Standing Bear earned its name from an important figure in Nebraska’s history. Principal Sue Cassata said the school will strive to tell the story of Chief Standing Bear, who led the Ponca Tribe during the 19th century.

“We visited the Ponca Tribe up in Niobrara a couple times and have involved the Ponca in various aspects,” Cassata said. “Being really intentional about that has been very important.”

The mascot, the Grizzlies, and the logo is evident in those conversations. They also plan to bring in elements of nature with wood paneling and images of Northern Nebraska.

“As students walk through the building, not only do they get a sense of Standing Bear High School, but they also get a sense of the story of Chief Standing Bear,” Cassata said.

Similar to Northwest, there won’t be plaques and trophies covering the walls, but instead nearly 100 bulletin monitors that will digitally recognize achievements, donors, lunch menus, events and stories of Chief Standing Bear and other native tribes of Nebraska “so students gain an appreciation and understanding of the power of place.”

Cassata said that place is an identity builder and relies on the communities that have shaped us to who we have become. While identifying a culture for the high school, she has found it important to combine both geographical places and human geography.

She said it's important for staff, parents and students to understand "we’re here on ground that before us has a long and robust history, and understanding that we are one part of an entire story.”

Cassata was formerly principal at Lincoln East High School, where the student population grew from 1,200 to 2,400 students.

“I am excited about knowing every student,” Cassata said. “I have never been in an environment, besides out of the classroom, knowing every child and knowing a little bit about their stories.”

There will only be 246 freshmen and 61 sophomores in attendance at Standing Bear this year, compared to the nearly 500 students who attended Northwest last year. For Northwest’s second year, there are currently 876 students enrolled. Both schools have the capacity of 1,000 with room for expansion to increase to 2,000 students.

There are about 30 teachers at Standing Bear, most who have already entered the school a few weeks ago to begin unpacking and prepping for the school year.

Just like Northwest, Standing Bear is separated into two sections with a three-story instructional wing toward the southeast portion, and an activities hub to the north.

The main entrance of the instructional wing opens into administrative offices and classrooms. Another area on the opposite side has the majority of parking for students and spectators for athletic and performing art events.

The second floor of the curriculum portion has identical wings that can be divided up by grade level, teams and class types. Each wing has a common area to allow for collaborative classrooms with garage-style doors that can be raised for cross teaching.

“We’ve sometimes been accused of teaching in silos where the art department does their thing and the career tech ed department does their thing,” Wieskamp said. “This gives opportunities for those different departments to collaborate.”

Wieskamp said the collaboration can allow one class to design a project, another to build the items and a third class to market it. Cassata said each department will plan weekly classes to take place in the collaborative spaces.

“When I taught in a classroom, I created the learning based on the construct of those four walls,” Cassata said.

With the new design, she hopes to eliminate the four walls and allow teachers to think about cross-collaborations for students to create projects and connections in their learning.

The third floor houses a focus program in partnership with the University of Nebraska-Lincoln’s College of Business. While there is currently only one business instructor, the program will have guest speakers and bring students to the downtown college campus to jumpstart planning for post-graduation. The Future Business Leaders of America club will also be starting this fall.

Just as the learning won’t be contained to four walls, the classrooms aren’t confined to the interior of the school. A rooftop garden will be used for science and horticulture classes.

Outdoors, students and teachers will have electric vehicle charging stations available among the plants used to create an environmentally-friendly campus.

“Our site will be more natural, native types of minimal-maintenance grasses and landscaping that we won’t have to mow. Other than places close to the building where we’ll have a lot of pedestrians and traffic,” Wieskamp said.

Passing through the instructional wing corridors is the library, green room and “‘learning stairs.” The stairs reach from the second to third floor and are called the “Grizzly Den.”

In the center of the new school is the soon-to-be-buzzing cafeteria which is set up like a food court to encourage students to stay on campus for lunch rather than leaving for the nearest drive-thru. A commercial-grade kitchen filled with stainless steel appliances has taken home right next to the cafeteria for family and consumer sciences classes.

The activities wing of the building features a performance gym, auxiliary gym, swimming pool auditorium and theater. Wieskamp said the performance gym can currently seat around 2,600 patrons with the possibility of a future addition.

Wieskamp said the set-up of the school allows for the instructional wing to be closed off for evening performances and games in the activities side.

The major construction projects will be finished by the school year as crews take the few weeks of summer to clean up, landscape and prepare for students. Superintendent Paul Gausman said that construction will continue throughout the year with the building finalizing at the end of the school year.

Besides the physical construction, the story of Standing Bear High School is just beginning to be written as the school awaits a fight song, alma mater song, sporting events and students to create their traditions. Unlike the six other LPS high schools, which have years of traditions to continue, Standing Bear students have a history to begin writing.

“We get to offer a chance for our incoming Grizzlies to create tradition, instead of the tradition continues, the tradition begins and they can be a part of that,” Gausman said.

For now, they are ready to welcome their first students.

“We want to say to the Grizzlies and the Grizzlies families that are coming this August, we are ready for you, we’re looking forward to this,” Gausman said. “We certainly want to say to those future Grizzlies, we’re excited to have you help develop this culture.”