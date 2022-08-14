Staffing in a teacher drought is a puzzle, but LPS has avoided worst of shortage so far

Prioritized course offerings, optional period coverage and utilizing student teachers are some of the ways Lincoln Public Schools will fill the staffing gaps when school begins Monday.

But LPS officials say those gaps — exacerbated by the ongoing nationwide teacher shortage — are not as magnified as in other cities, like Omaha.

“This is one of the most challenging times I think any of us have experienced in history. I just don’t think we’re experiencing it at LPS the same way I'm seeing it in other districts,” Superintendent Paul Gausman said.

As of Tuesday, LPS was still looking to hire roughly 22 certificated staff members — from special-education teachers to school nurses — to round out its staffing corps that saw 323 departures from last year. Of those departures, 226 were resignations, a 20% increase from the year before.

The biggest area of need staffing-wise is special programs, which includes special education and early childhood education and typically requires highly specialized training.

“It’s the No. 1 shortage across the entire country,” said Erik Witt, director of recruiting and supervisor of special programs personnel.

In special education, the district is still looking to hire four teachers, three speech pathologists and five school psychologists. Early childhood openings include six speech pathologists and one part-time teacher.

The needs are less dire at the general education level. Throughout the entire secondary level — which includes both middle schools and high schools — the district has just one opening: a full-time social worker.

And at the elementary schools, LPS has openings for just three nurses and a reading and math interventionist.

Despite the low number of openings, the district must still get creative to ensure students’ needs are met, including having teachers cover additional periods, streamlining elective offerings and utilizing teacher associates — essentially full-time substitutes — and private contractors.

“It’s not like we magically filled every position,” said Matt Larson, associate superintendent for instruction. “We do have a good, solid coverage plan, but in some cases that means a significant number of teachers are teaching optional periods who may not have taught optional periods.”

That will be especially true for certain hard-to-fill areas — like secondary math — and officials said there are also some cases in which staff will teach outside their endorsement area.

The Nebraska Department of Education’s accreditation standards allow districts to assign teachers outside their endorsement area up to a certain percentage — 5% at the elementary level and 20% in middle and high schools.

“It would be a case where we might take somebody that’s a science teacher but has a strong math background; they might teach math,” Larson said. “So it’s not like we’re taking somebody completely out of their experience zone.”

The district said it does not have data on how many certified positions went unfilled because of the use of optional periods at the building level. Schools are also prioritizing course offerings by trimming some electives with low enrollment to free up staff.

An ever-increasing shortage of qualified candidates worsened by the coronavirus pandemic and its effects on the labor market has put districts across the state and country in a pinch.

According to data supplied by LPS, there are more than 400 open teaching positions in Nebraska. Enrollment in special-education teacher preparation programs has plummeted, too.

At Omaha Public Schools, which saw a wave of departures, 4% of certified positions remained unfilled as of early August.

The teacher shortage predated COVID-19, but the crisis is finally starting to reach Nebraska, said Deb Rasmussen, president of the Lincoln Education Association. Luckily, Lincoln has avoided the worst of it so far, she said.

“They’re doing better than I anticipated,” Rasmussen said.

The staffing jigsaw puzzle at the elementary school level has meant moving a small number of teachers to different schools or within buildings to meet enrollment changes. Six teachers were moved to new schools, while eight were reassigned at their current building where a classroom section was reduced and shifted to another grade.

The balancing act will also increase average elementary school classroom sizes — a metric officials monitor to ensure proper staffing levels — in second, fourth and fifth grades at Title I schools.

LPS has a handful of general education teacher associates — full-time staff that can cover classes at a moment’s notice — and a small number of student teachers with local substitute certification to cover some periods.

Witt said the district has also worked closely with the University of Nebraska-Lincoln — LPS' main feeder school for new teachers — to find student teachers this fall who will graduate in December to fill any vacancies.

In special programs, the district will rely on private contractors and increase staff caseloads if needed until positions can be filled.

Hiring of classified staff — bus drivers, paraeducators, nutrition services workers, custodians — has been even more of a challenge. As of Friday, about 32% of openings were still unfilled.

Many of the methods in this patchwork approach are not new. Building principals yearly have to review staffing levels and make decisions about where to put staff to ensure classes are covered. Optional class coverage, in which teachers pick up extra periods for more pay, have always been used where a department might be stretched thin.

“That’s been something we’ve done in Lincoln for quite a while,” said Jessie Fries, director of secondary education.

Officials are loath to say the hiring process has become less selective, but this fact is plain: There are simply fewer applicants to go around.

It wasn't always that way, said Megan Stock, a former art teacher at McPhee Elementary School.

Stock is one of 188 teachers to take a leave of absence, in which teachers essentially take a yearlong sabbatical and can return to the district if they choose. Last year, 162 teachers were on leave.

"It used to be it took years to get into LPS as a teacher and you would shuffle through dozens of applications," Stock said. "I imagine part of the change is we're not going to have the same caliber of applications to look through, so it's definitely going to be lower experience levels."

During her seven years at McPhee, Stock said teachers were increasingly asked to do more with less. Eventually, Stock's position was reduced to half-time, prompting Stock to go on leave and teach in another district this fall.

She said districts should do their best to "create an environment where teachers feel supported ... not just superficially" to prevent staff from looking for jobs elsewhere.

"If you're not happy, you're looking," she said.