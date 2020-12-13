Staff at LPS elementary schools test positive at higher rate than general population

Staff at Lincoln's public elementary schools test positive for COVID-19 at a higher rate than the general population, though staff at middle and high schools do not.
Those are among the findings of the latest school-based number-crunching, an exercise that Lincoln Board of Education member and public health doctor Bob Rauner said reveals a problem, but a fixable one.
“This, to me, was really helpful,” he said. “I was worried we were putting teachers in a really unsafe situation.”
Overall, he said, the rates or coronavirus cases are only slightly higher for staff than all Lancaster County residents of the same age: 3.1% for LPS staff ages 20-64, compared to 2.9% for Lancaster County residents in the same age range.
Rauner had asked for more detailed data after an exchange with a doctoral student who spoke to the school board last month.
Emma Hoppe looked at Lancaster County and LPS data and saw a significantly higher rate of positive cases with staff than with students or the general population, numbers she shared at a board meeting in November.
That concerned Rauner, so he asked for information not available on public websites: specific age ranges of Lancaster County and LPS staff, and the number of positive cases among different staff members (teachers, administrators, support staff) and different grade levels (elementary, middle and high school).
The data spanned about a month, from Oct. 31-Dec. 2, and includes other employees — those older or younger than that range, though the majority of employees are between 20-64.
The rates for staff at middle and high schools in the 20-64 age range was lower: 2.5% at middle schools and 2.3% at high schools, according to data provided by LPS and the Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department.
At elementary schools the rate was 4.4%.
LPS will be updating the dashboard on its site beginning Monday, which will include more information. It will add the number of student quarantines, as well as staff, and show positive cases and quarantines of both students and staff broken down by elementary, middle and high school grade levels.
The information on grade levels will update weekly; the cumulative and weekly data on the numbers of positive cases and quarantines for all students and staff will update daily.
According to the current dashboard, 123 students tested positive between Dec. 4-10, as did 35 staff members. Ninety-six staff members were in quarantine during that time.
As for the higher rate of positives in elementary schools during the month Rauner looked at, he said he suspects that's likely a function of staff interaction and perhaps more students with mask exemptions.
Many elementary schools are smaller, with more cohesive staffs, which makes it more likely they let their guard down when they’re not around students, Rauner said.
He sees a similar phenomenon in medical clinics, where few positive cases among staff are traced back to interaction with patients.
He’s not trying to place blame, or shame anyone, he said, just to identify a problem so it can be solved.
It’s human nature for people to their to let their guard down around people who are friends, and who they trust -- it’s the same thing happening with small social or family groups in the community, he said.
Along with staff keeping their guard up when they're not around students, he said, more N95 could be given to teachers who work with mask-exempt students.
He cautioned that low numbers in individual employee groups can skew the percentages, which show the highest rates among school office workers (4.9%), para-educators (4.6%) and transportation workers (4.3%).
But he did say the higher percentages of office workers not in classrooms --as well as lower rates of substitutes who are less likely to socialize with other staff -- lends credence to the idea that the risk isn't higher in the classroom.
The data shows the effectiveness of masks, which are working better than expected.
“I thought we’d get four-six weeks into the semester before we went (fully) remote again. But it turns out getting everyone to wear masks works really well,” Rauner said. “It’s why we were able to have school all semester, because masks work better than we thought they would."
