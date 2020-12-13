Staff at LPS elementary schools test positive at higher rate than general population

Many elementary schools are smaller, with more cohesive staffs, which makes it more likely they let their guard down when they’re not around students, Rauner said.

He sees a similar phenomenon in medical clinics, where few positive cases among staff are traced back to interaction with patients.

He’s not trying to place blame, or shame anyone, he said, just to identify a problem so it can be solved.

It’s human nature for people to their to let their guard down around people who are friends, and who they trust -- it’s the same thing happening with small social or family groups in the community, he said.

Along with staff keeping their guard up when they're not around students, he said, more N95 could be given to teachers who work with mask-exempt students.

He cautioned that low numbers in individual employee groups can skew the percentages, which show the highest rates among school office workers (4.9%), para-educators (4.6%) and transportation workers (4.3%).

But he did say the higher percentages of office workers not in classrooms --as well as lower rates of substitutes who are less likely to socialize with other staff -- lends credence to the idea that the risk isn't higher in the classroom.