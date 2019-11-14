Cataloging the future

Title: Hazard Mitigation Planning.

Code: CRPL 472.

Instructors: Zhenghong Tang, University of Nebraska-Lincoln, and Jeff Henson, JEO Consulting Group.

Coursework: Working with community leaders, students prepare a document outlining potential hazards along with recommendations on how to mitigate them.

From the instructor: "It's a great opportunity for students to think about the multiple hazards beyond the flood and to raise public awareness for residents," Tang said.