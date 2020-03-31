Spread of coronavirus forces NU to cancel spring commencements

As required by law, UNL will complete the conferral of the degree on May 9, Green said, making it official.

Students are asked to reach out to the University Registrar by April 10 to confirm their address so their degree can be mailed before the online event.

Alejandro Rodriguez Martinez, a senior psychology major from Lincoln who is also pursuing minors in educational psychology and Spanish, said the news of commencement being canceled was disappointing, but expected at this point.

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

"It seemed like COVID-19 wasn't going to go away and with all the restrictions in place, it just seemed like it wasn't going to happen," he said.

An aspiring school counselor, Rodriguez Martinez -- the first in his immediate family to graduate from college -- said he may opt to walk in the August commencement ceremonies before heading off to graduate school.

"My family, I think, was expecting me to walk," the Lincoln Southwest alum said. "They're excited and trying to plan a party."

The roughly 2,000 students graduating from the University of Nebraska at Omaha this year will receive their diplomas and also be invited to an online event in May, as well as have the opportunity to walk in commencement ceremonies at Baxter Arena in December.