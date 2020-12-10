Special education programs go remote at three schools

Programs for special education students at three of Lincoln’s public schools will switch to remote learning until the end of the semester because of a large number of students and staff who must quarantine.

Families involved in programs in the life skills programs at Scott Middle School and Lincoln High, as well as East High’s Individual Success Program for students with both cognitive disabilities and behavior issues were notified Wednesday. That includes seven students each at East and Scott and 13 students at Lincoln High.

The semester ends Dec. 22. Students come back to school Jan. 5.

Other life skills programs have had to close temporarily, in part because many of the students there are mask-exempt, which typically means there will be more high-risk close contacts identified and more people will have to be in quarantine.

LPS recently changed its quarantine protocols to match changes in local, state and CDC guidelines. In general, that means those identified as high-risk close contacts who display no symptoms can return to work after 10, not 14 days; or after seven days after receiving a negative test (which has to be taken within 48 hours of day seven of quarantine) and showing no symptoms.

