 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Special education programs go remote at three schools
View Comments
editor's pick

Special education programs go remote at three schools

{{featured_button_text}}

Programs for special education students at three of Lincoln’s public schools will switch to remote learning until the end of the semester because of a large number of students and staff who must quarantine.

Families involved in programs in the life skills programs at Scott Middle School and Lincoln High, as well as East High’s Individual Success Program for students with both cognitive disabilities and behavior issues were notified Wednesday. That includes seven students each at East and Scott and 13 students at Lincoln High.

The semester ends Dec. 22. Students come back to school Jan. 5.

LPS hiring 25 'teacher associates' with CARES money to ease sub shortage

Other life skills programs have had to close temporarily, in part because many of the students there are mask-exempt, which typically means there will be more high-risk close contacts identified and more people will have to be in quarantine.

LPS recently changed its quarantine protocols to match changes in local, state and CDC guidelines. In general, that means those identified as high-risk close contacts who display no symptoms can return to work after 10, not 14 days; or after seven days after receiving a negative test (which has to be taken within 48 hours of day seven of quarantine) and showing no symptoms.

State board of education won't issue state mask mandate for schools
Southwest creative writing class envisions their ideal America through poetry
Mobile classroom at Malone encourages outdoor, environmental education
Education logo 2020 with lockers

Reach the writer at 402-473-7226 or mreist@journalstar.com.

On Twitter @LJSreist

View Comments

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Education reporter

Margaret Reist is a Lincoln native, the mom of three high school graduates now navigating college and an education junkie who covers students, teachers and policymakers inside and outside the K-12 classroom.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Video: LPS administrators' back-to-school carpool karaoke

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News