Southwest senior missing the first unified track season
Jenna Kempkes

Southwest senior missing the first unified track season

Jenna Kempkes was looking for something new to try her sophomore year at Lincoln Southwest and landed on unified bowling.

She’d heard about the new Nebraska School Activities Association-sanctioned sport that pairs special and regular education students together and thought it would be something a little more laid back she could fit into her busy schedule.

“As soon as I joined I knew it was something I loved,” she said. “Everyone supports each other, everyone is there for the right reasons. It’s about building friendships.”

There’s only friendly competition in unified sports, she said. No drama, just fun.

She couldn’t participate her junior year because she was studying abroad in Germany, so she was excited when she heard there would be a new unified sport her senior year. 

“I got really excited when one of my coaches started talking about unified track,” she said.

She’s also involved in Science Olympiad and earned an ROTC scholarship to study biomedical engineering at the University of Arkansas this fall with an emphasis in pre-med.

She’s missing the final Science Olympiad competitions, but she will miss prom and a final goodbye with friends the most, especially those she made being part of unified sports.

“A few of us have stayed in contact because we’ve been friends so long, but not in the same way.”

-- Margaret Reist

Education reporter

Margaret Reist is a Lincoln native, the mom of three high school graduates now navigating college and an education junkie who covers students, teachers and policymakers inside and outside the K-12 classroom.

