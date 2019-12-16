Southwest freshman surprised with first bike thanks to national organization

She had to give all of Burroughs' measurements — like a trip to the tailor for a suit fitting. And in November, just before Thanksgiving, she got a call: the bike was ready.

Because the couple who started the foundation live in New Jersey, they called on Kevin and Lynn Robinson, who live in Omaha. Kevin had gone to high school with Deb Buenaga, Preston’s mom, and he and his wife agreed to be Preston March "angels" and deliver the bike.

Barrett called Southwest Principal Mike Gillotti, who organized Monday’s presentation in the gym.

Barrett, not typically given to crying, had a catch in her voice when she thanked the friends gathered in the gym for making her son’s first year of high school so good, for treating him like everyone else and cheering him on Monday afternoon.

The bike was free, she said, no small gift for families trying to navigate the challenges of having a child with special needs.

“Having a child with a disability can be extremely expensive, just to allow them to do the things you do,” she said to the students.

The bikes, according to Preston’s March, run from $1,400 to $2,500. Burroughs' is the 407th bicycle donated by the organization.