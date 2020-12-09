Southwest creative writing class envisions their ideal America through poetry

In the waning days of a divisive, difficult election, full of vitriol and protests and angst, the creative writing class turned to poetry.
The students had analyzed other art forms, looking at tone and purpose and expression, before their teacher introduced them to Langston Hughes, the American poet who, in 1926, wrote of the America he envisioned, one that included him.
Then the Southwest High School students did as their teacher instructed, wrote their own Odes to America, to the America they envisioned.
They wrote of the world they live in — of protests and masks and racism and polarization — and of a different America.
One day soon
Fists won’t rain blows
Fires won’t burn in the streets
You won’t smell the fear.
Kathleen Bittle, a sophomore in Mariah Reicks' creative writing class, wrote those words to describe the division she sees.
“Everyone’s human,” she said.
Different, yes, but ultimately all a part of the same human race, she said, so she wrote for those who can only see the differences.
For now
We protest
We protect
We persist
And ignore the fear
We have to live in.
One day soon
We won’t have to.
Reicks, who spent a few years in the publishing world before deciding that teaching was her real calling, was impressed with the poems, that her students were so aware of the issues roiling the country. She loved the aspirations of a generation growing into their own.
“I think a lot of times we don’t always value the voices of our young people,” she said. “And I think what they came up with was really powerful in a time where it’s kind of hard to see some bright spots.”
She also thought it might be good for the adults running the show to see their behavior through the eyes of her students.
So she called the newspaper.
Joshua Booton, a sophomore who wants to be a music producer some day, thought about everything he reads in the news and made a plea for people to remember the ideals upon which the country was founded.
Let America be what it was meant to be, the land of the free, the land of equality.
Let America be the land that shouts out freedom and acceptance, let America be the opportunity for a new beginning that it once was.
Let America shout acceptance, let America scream in all its might that “we are free and this is the way we will always be!”
Let America do what it was meant to do.
“I’d very much love to see a country where we all treat each other with respect and we all have the rights we were promised,” he said.
Zane Maltas, a “super senior,” thinks so much of what is happening — not just on a national level, but in his own life, in his school and with his friends and in his home — comes down to respect.
“There’s a lot of small things that lead to conflict,” he said. “And when you zoom it back, it’s more about respect ... having a lack of respect is the source of most, if not all, problems in the world.”
And so that was the title of his poem.
“Respect
Is an easy thing to give
For all it takes
Is basic human decency.
Why then
Do we fight?
Do we kill?
Do we hate?”
He acknowledges the imperfection of the human race, the challenges of practicing what the word defines.
Respect
Is impossible to give
To a world expects it from you
But still says you don’t deserve
Respect
Mackenzie Painter, a senior, said their teacher took them outside to write, and she looked around her, thought about when there was nothing there but prairie and sky. How immigrants built their lives on that canvas, of the divide between American dream and the American experience.
American dream
Health
Wealth,
Happiness
American knowledge
Equality is important
We prosper together
We need each other
American actions
One way or the other
No middle ground
No compromise.
“When I was doing my poem I was thinking how diverse we are,” she said. “How we all need a chance to live what we call the American dream.”
Bittle said the America she and her classmates dream of seems far away, but attainable, though she'd like her country to speed things along.
“I just think if that could come sooner it would be so much better for everyone,” she said. “That (America) would be so much happier.”
