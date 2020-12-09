Southwest creative writing class envisions their ideal America through poetry

Let America be the land that shouts out freedom and acceptance, let America be the opportunity for a new beginning that it once was.

Let America shout acceptance, let America scream in all its might that “we are free and this is the way we will always be!”

Let America do what it was meant to do.

“I’d very much love to see a country where we all treat each other with respect and we all have the rights we were promised,” he said.

Zane Maltas, a “super senior,” thinks so much of what is happening — not just on a national level, but in his own life, in his school and with his friends and in his home — comes down to respect.

“There’s a lot of small things that lead to conflict,” he said. “And when you zoom it back, it’s more about respect ... having a lack of respect is the source of most, if not all, problems in the world.”

And so that was the title of his poem.

“Respect

Is an easy thing to give

For all it takes

Is basic human decency.