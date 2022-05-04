 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
editor's pick

Southeast Nebraska voters to consider $43M bond to build consolidated school in Tecumseh

  • 0
Johnson County Central gym

Plans for a new school in Tecumseh would include a gym suited to host events like district wrestling.

 CLARK & ENERSEN, COURTESY IMAGE

Officials at Johnson County Central Public Schools are floating a $43 million bond issue to pay for new pre-K-12 facilities in Tecumseh that would consolidate district schools spread across two towns.

Voters will decide on whether to approve the bond to pay for the 125,700-square-foot facility as part of the statewide primary election on Tuesday.

Johnson County Central contracted with the Lincoln-based design firm Clark & Enersen to draft plans for the building, which would be built on 52 acres of land along U.S. 136 just north of the district's existing high school. The facility would include community and activities space, including a new gym that would meet the qualifications to host events like district wrestling and a mixed-used auditorium.

Johnson County Central new school

Exterior rendering of Johnson County Central Public Schools' proposed pre-K-12 school in Tecumseh.

Johnson County Central — which serves roughly 500 students from Johnson, Nemaha, Pawnee and Otoe counties — operates three school sites: A pre-K-3 building and high school in Tecumseh and a preschool and middle school 15 minutes north in Cook.

People are also reading…

Those facilities, officials say, are both inconvenient — the majority of students live in Tecumseh — and outdated. The high school is 55 years old and the elementary school was built in 1931. The Cook site, built 20 years ago as the former home to Nemaha Valley Public Schools before the district merged with Tecumseh Public Schools in 2007, is the newest building.

The district considered renovating the existing buildings to bring them up to code, but challenges — like the awkward location of the high school — led officials to putting a new building on the ballot.

Palmyra school district looking at possible bond issue to accommodate growing enrollment
Watch now: North Star students treated to rockin' drum lesson from special guest

One building for all grades also made sense because the district shuttles students to and from Cook, which is both a financial and instructional burden, Superintendent Jon Rother said.

"The majority said that we needed ... to get everyone to one site," he said.

If the bond issue is approved, the district plans to demolish the elementary school and sell the Cook building. The existing high school would still be used for industrial arts space, a wrestling room, a business office and storage, Rother said. The district is also considering using some of the space for a child care center or leasing it out.

The bond program, expected to last 25 years, would put into place a 42-cent tax levy for district patrons. That equates to about $390 annually for the owner of an average $92,659 home in Johnson County.

Johnson County Central commons

A mixed-used commons space would also serve as a cafeteria and performing arts center at a proposed pre-K-12 school in Tecumseh.

The district has already hired the Omaha-based construction firm Boyd Jones as the construction manager at-risk for the school, which Rother said would create a sense of unity in the community and serve as a recruiting and enrollment tool for staff and students.

"For those within the district — the parents, the constituents — I think it would be a great source of pride for them to know they have this facility that their kids are proud of and also want to be in," he said.

Just to the north in Otoe County, Palmyra-Bennet District OR-1 is in the early stages of rolling out their own bond issue to fund renovations at Bennet Elementary School and the junior-senior high in Palmyra. The district may float a $15 million to $20 million bond to voters as early as August.

'Everything is going up' — Lincoln school kitchens feeling pinch of rising food prices
From the classroom: Could Arbor Day replace Good Friday as LPS vacation day?

Contact the writer at zhammack@journalstar.com or 402-473-7225. On Twitter @HammackLJS

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Want to see more like this?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

K-12 education reporter

Zach Hammack, a 2018 UNL graduate, has always called Lincoln home. He previously worked as a copy editor at the Journal Star and was a reporting intern in 2017. Now, he covers students, teachers and schools as the newspaper’s K-12 reporter.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

White House announces $3 billion plan for electric vehicle battery production

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News