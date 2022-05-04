Southeast Nebraska voters to consider $43M bond to build consolidated school in Tecumseh

Officials at Johnson County Central Public Schools are floating a $43 million bond issue to pay for new pre-K-12 facilities in Tecumseh that would consolidate district schools spread across two towns.

Voters will decide on whether to approve the bond to pay for the 125,700-square-foot facility as part of the statewide primary election on Tuesday.

Johnson County Central contracted with the Lincoln-based design firm Clark & Enersen to draft plans for the building, which would be built on 52 acres of land along U.S. 136 just north of the district's existing high school. The facility would include community and activities space, including a new gym that would meet the qualifications to host events like district wrestling and a mixed-used auditorium.

Johnson County Central — which serves roughly 500 students from Johnson, Nemaha, Pawnee and Otoe counties — operates three school sites: A pre-K-3 building and high school in Tecumseh and a preschool and middle school 15 minutes north in Cook.

Those facilities, officials say, are both inconvenient — the majority of students live in Tecumseh — and outdated. The high school is 55 years old and the elementary school was built in 1931. The Cook site, built 20 years ago as the former home to Nemaha Valley Public Schools before the district merged with Tecumseh Public Schools in 2007, is the newest building.

The district considered renovating the existing buildings to bring them up to code, but challenges — like the awkward location of the high school — led officials to putting a new building on the ballot.

One building for all grades also made sense because the district shuttles students to and from Cook, which is both a financial and instructional burden, Superintendent Jon Rother said.

"The majority said that we needed ... to get everyone to one site," he said.

If the bond issue is approved, the district plans to demolish the elementary school and sell the Cook building. The existing high school would still be used for industrial arts space, a wrestling room, a business office and storage, Rother said. The district is also considering using some of the space for a child care center or leasing it out.

The bond program, expected to last 25 years, would put into place a 42-cent tax levy for district patrons. That equates to about $390 annually for the owner of an average $92,659 home in Johnson County.

The district has already hired the Omaha-based construction firm Boyd Jones as the construction manager at-risk for the school, which Rother said would create a sense of unity in the community and serve as a recruiting and enrollment tool for staff and students.

"For those within the district — the parents, the constituents — I think it would be a great source of pride for them to know they have this facility that their kids are proud of and also want to be in," he said.

Just to the north in Otoe County, Palmyra-Bennet District OR-1 is in the early stages of rolling out their own bond issue to fund renovations at Bennet Elementary School and the junior-senior high in Palmyra. The district may float a $15 million to $20 million bond to voters as early as August.

