Terrific Kids, a Lincoln Southeast Kiwanis Club-sponsored student recognition program offered through Kiwanis International that promotes character development, self-esteem and perseverance, welcomed its new partner, Raising Cane’s Chicken Fingers, in honoring October winners during a recent gathering at College View Academy.
Since its founding in 1993, Southeast Kiwanis has sponsored Terrific Kids at College View Academy. Raising Cane’s Chicken Fingers came on board this fall as a new partner in the program. Representatives from Southeast Kiwanis and Raising Cane’s meet monthly to honor the recipients, selected by their teacher, with a Kiwanis certificate and a gift bag from Raising Cane’s.
“Terrific” is an acronym for Thoughtful, Enthusiastic, Respectful, Responsible, Inclusive, Friendly, Inquisitive and Capable.
Lincoln Southeast Kiwanis Club meets the second and fourth Tuesdays of each month from noon to 1 p.m. at Good Evans Breakfast & Lunch, formerly The Egg and I, at 70th and A streets.