'Something needs to change' – Lincoln schools' last day clouded by Texas shooting

If Wednesday hadn't been the last day for students at Lincoln Public Schools — a day typically set aside for fun activities — Sarah Sorensen would've kept her 7-year-old son at home.

Watching tragedy unfold hundreds of miles away at an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas, had unnerved Sorensen, whose son is a first grader at Wysong Elementary.

"It's an overwhelming feeling," Sorensen said. "You just want to hold your family a little bit closer."

It was a feeling shared by many families on Wednesday, a day after an 18-year-old opened fire with an assault rifle on a fourth grade classroom at Robb Elementary in a largely Hispanic community west of San Antonio, killing 19 students and two adults.

When Sorensen saw the news, she bounced between sadness, anger and hopelessness.

"I was in middle school when Columbine happened," she said. "Here I am grown with my own children and it's still happening."

The attack in a Texas classroom rekindled debates about gun control and school safety across the country.

Kevin Haake said the shooting weighed on his mind on Wednesday as he took his daughter to Schoo Middle School for her last day of eighth grade.

"It should be a day of celebration (but) I find myself thinking about it quite a bit," he said.

He said it's tragic that the U.S. has "done so little" since the Sandy Hook massacre, in which 26 people were killed — including 20 children — in Newtown, Connecticut in 2012. He would like it to be more difficult to purchase guns, including high-caliber assault rifles.

LPS Superintendent Steve Joel said attacks like the one in Uvalde "shake society to its core," but added that Wednesday was "business as normal" as he made stops around the district on the last day of school.

"I'm sure there were some parents who might have kept their kids home," Joel said in a joint news conference with Lincoln Police Chief Teresa Ewins on Wednesday morning. "I'll say that our schools are safe, and in many ways, safer than a lot of other places."

The shooting in Texas appeared to have no significant effect on attendance in Lincoln on Wednesday. In fact, more students were in school than the previous two days.

Ewins said there were increased patrols around schools on Wednesday, and LPS Security Director Joe Wright said administrators provided increased visibility.

After the Sandy Hook massacre, LPS and LPD began to work closely on threat assessment and violence prevention at schools. An interlocal agreement between the city and LPS signed in 2018 also added six school resource officers to work in the district's 12 middle schools, in addition to officers already in place in high schools.

The agreement also provided LPS with a full-time police investigator assigned to the district's threat assessment team, Wright said. Each school also has its own security team, comprised of administrators at the elementary and middle school level and campus supervisors at high schools.

But an attack like the one Tuesday makes Wright think about the gaps that may still exist in the system.

"I get paid to worry about that," he said.

For Sorensen, the conversation around gun control and better mental health resources for those in need cannot be delayed.

"We can all agree," she said, "something needs to change."

